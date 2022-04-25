Google Pixel Watch Images Leaked Online showing Metallic Finish and more

Google Pixel Watch is one of the most anticipated wearables, with Android enthusiasts expecting it to compete with the powerful Apple Watch. Surprisingly, the first leaked picture of the supposed Google Pixel Watch is currently available online.

Furthermore, these reported photographs are consistent with earlier leaks, giving us a decent indication of how the new wristwatch will appear.

Google Pixel Watch Leaked Images

Android Central shared the leaked photos of the Google Pixel Watch. Someone apparently discovered the supposed wristwatch prototype lying around in a restaurant and shared images of it with the magazine while requesting anonymity. The images show the smartwatch’s main body sans the bands.

The Google Pixel Watch leaked pictures showing a physical crown and two buttons that appear to be the same as those seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. A small hole close to the crown is also visible, which is thought to be a microphone or another sensor.

According to the rumor, the four quarts on the side of the wristwatch may be for testing reasons only and may not be in the final iteration of the Google Pixel Watch.

Aside from that, the photographs reveal a black frame with health-tracking sensors underneath. According to the source, the bottom of the Google Pixel Watch seems smooth. “It seems metallic yet feels like it’s covered with glass,” according to the article.

Expected features for Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch leaked pictures solely showing the smartwatch’s physical appearance. The story doesn’t say anything about how the device appears when it’s turned on or what functionality it has. When the source attempted to power on the wristwatch, a white Google logo showed, but nothing else appeared to happen.

The Google Pixel Watch, like the Apple Watch, might have a charger within its casing. The straps could be custom-made with a changeable design that users can select from. According to the source, the bands might be comparable to the Google-owned Fitbit wristwatch design.

Speculations regarding the leaked photographs and how they ended up in the newspaper are rife.

The fact that the Google Pixel Watch prototype was merely laying hints that this might be Google’s approach to drumming up excitement for the future smartwatch, which is expected to debut at the Google I/O event soon.

