OnePlus phones and TV models get big discounts in Diwali Sale: Everything you need to know

OnePlus has announced Diwali festival discounts and deals for its smartphones and televisions. The company is slashing prices across the board for the OnePlus 9, including the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9R. In addition, discounts and exchange bonuses are available on the OnePlus Nord series.

The Diwali discounts are now available on the OnePlus India website, as well as through Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, which started today. On the OnePlus devices, there are further reductions available through bank offers.

On OnePlus.in and Amazon.in, the whole OnePlus 9 range is available with savings of up to Rs. 4,000.

The OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9 both have a Rs. 3,000 price reduction and start at Rs. 36,999 and Rs. 46,999, respectively.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is available for Rs. 60,999 with a Rs. 4,000 discount. Customers using HDFC bank cards on Amazon.in and SBI cards on OnePlus.in can get an additional discount of up to Rs. 7,000 off (from October 4). There are also no-cost EMI alternatives available for up to nine months.

The OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 5G do not have any price reductions indicated, however OnePlus.in is providing an extra Rs. 2,000 on exchange and a Rs. 1,000 instant discount when paying with ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank cards.

Amazon is providing an extra Rs. 1,000 off some phone exchanges, as well as a 10% discount when using HDFC Bank cards. Amazon is also offering an extra Rs. 1,000 savings with coupons, but only for the OnePlus Nord 2 with 12GB RAM.

OnePlus has also reduced the prices of its Y-series and U-series smart TVs by up to 15%. The OnePlus TV Y-series starts at 15,999 for the 32-inch size, with an additional Rs. 2,000 immediate discount when you pay with ICICI Bank debit or credit cards.

The more expensive OnePlus TV U-series starts at Rs. 43,999 for the 50-inch model, with an additional Rs. 3,000 discount if you pay using ICICI Bank debit or credit cards.