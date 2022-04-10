Apple’s new Charging Adapter with Dual USB-C ports to soon enter its mass production

With the “work from anywhere” concept gaining traction across several industries, there is a growing need for more portable devices and peripherals among the world’s working population.

Although smartphone and laptop manufacturers compete for smaller form factor devices that can supply more power, accessories manufacturers are also under intense pressure.

Apple Dual USB-C charging adapter leaked

Apple, as one of the major firms with a market in both areas, is attempting to catch up to other third-party accessory manufacturers in its own unique way. According to a recent source, the company is getting closer to releasing its first-ever charging converter featuring two USB-C connections.

Until recently, Apple has relied on chargers with a single port to charge iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple TVs, and other devices. This has inadvertently compelled folks in the Apple ecosystem to carry several chargers for various Apple gadgets.

Many people have embraced the GaN (Gallium Nitride) charging options provided by third-party manufacturers such as Belkin, Stuffcool, and others. Apple, on the other hand, appears to have finally grasped the problem.

Predicted last month that a new charger of about 30W would come in 2022. Components are nearing mass production, and this year's shipment estimation could reach 2-3M units.https://t.co/Xb2keIGYSQ — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 9, 2022

Launch leaked for Apple’s Dual USB-C Charging Leaked

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a prominent analyst, and Apple tipster, the company’s first-ever charger with twin USB-C connections will shortly go into mass production. Although this is welcome news for Apple enthusiasts, it is unclear when it will be available in stores.

Typically, an item entering mass production signifies that it will be officially released within the following six months. Kuo says in his tweet that the charger will be available in 2022 and will have a charging capacity of roughly 30W.

Furthermore, he expects that the iPhone maker will ship roughly 2-3 million pieces of the specific attachment.

Kuo’s tweet comes only a few days after the firm noted the charger in one of their internet support manuals. The paper, which was discovered by 9to5Mac, specifically highlighted a new Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.

The adapter also includes extended prongs, similar to the firm’s current wall plugs, according to the company. The support article made no mention of the GaN solution and was shortly deleted.

A move towards GaN making it Carbon Neutral

There is no confirmation, GaN or not. If Apple chooses a GaN solution, it may provide chargers with more than two ports in the future. Gallium Nitride, for those who are unfamiliar, is a material that is increasingly being utilized in semiconductors to create less heat.

Manufacturers may fit more components together with less heat, resulting in a smaller charger with more USB-A or USB-C connections. Moving to such a solution would aid Apple in its goal of reducing its global carbon impact. Increasing the number of ports may lead to customers purchasing fewer chargers for other iDevices.

The firm has already ceased selling iPhone chargers in the box and has previously stated that it will be carbon neutral by 2030.

Also Read: