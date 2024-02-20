After a long wait, OnePlus finally announced the launch of its next-generation watch, the OnePlus Watch 2, which is all set to launch on the 26th of February this year, where we will see the watch come out with some fantastic features in the box.

If you are someone who has been looking to upgrade to a new smartwatch for this year, then here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

OnePlus Watch 2 to launch on 26th of February this year – Here is everything you need to know

As we said, the OnePlus 2 is said to make its way to launch on the 26th of February this year. This launch has received a lot of attention, mainly because the Chinese-based giant has been bringing back their Smartwatch right after a gap of around two years.

Where we got to see the first OnePlus Watch back in April 2021, followed by the OnePlus Watch 2 making its way to launch this year.

As compared to the first OnePlus watch, this year’s OnePlus Watch, or let’s say it OnePlus Watch 2, will be coming with severe upgrades over its predecessor models; also, the Chinese-based giant has heard the reviews of its first released watch and is announcing the upgrade and improvement with the second version of the Smartwatch. Let’s now take a look into the further details.

Design Details for OnePlus Watch 2

Previously, we have seen the OnePlus Watch 2’s leaked rendered images, and now OnePlus has put a full stop to all the leaked renders.

We received the official confirmation for the design with an officially unveiled teaser on the OnePlus X account, where the Chinese giant shared the picture with the caption “It’s about time,” sharing a glimpse of the OnePlus Watch 2 where it’s seen that even the Watch 2 will be coming with a circular dial design with two visible buttons on the right side where one is going to be a home button. In contrast, the other one will be a circular rotating crown.

Not only the OnePlus X account, but the picture was also shared on the OnePlus Community post, where the officials from the OnePlus community asked the people to make wrong guesses, and the best wrong answer won the right prize, too.

The contest has been made to all users across India, North America, and Europe. It will close by the 26th of February at 5 PM IST, which also hints at the possibility that it will be the launch date of the OnePlus Watch 2.

Adding more details to this launch, we also have reports sharing that the Watch 2 will be launched officially on the 26th of February; this report comes out from a famous tipster, Max Jambor, who shared about the claim via his X account, @Maxjmb.

He also shared that the Smartwatch will be making its way to launch during the MWC or Mobile World Congress 2024 event, which is all set to be held in Barcelona between the 26th of February and the 29th of February.

Leaked Specs for OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus has only shared details about the design, where we only know that the new watch will adapt a circular dial combined with two buttons, one a home button and another a circular dial.

Other than that, we also got you covered with some rumors leaked hardware specifications for the OnePlus Watch 2 where we have suggestions sharing that the Watch 2 will be going with an all-metal framing on the outside, giving it more like a premium feel and look and over and above that you get a 1.43-inch display on the front side which is like an AMOLED panel where now as the screen size has been slightly increased compared to 1.39-inch panel from the Watch 1.

Above this, leaked renders share that the smartwatch will also go with getting support Bluetooth calling and will have a dedicated speaker grill and GPS features that will be retained from its first-generation watch.

Over and above, we also have leaks sharing that the smartwatch will come with 5ATM steel on the back side and will have that IP68 Water and Dust Resistant Rating.

There is also a slight upgrade expected on the battery side where we will see it coming with a 402mAh battery, and on the software side, the watch will replace the usage of RTOS with Google’s WearOS.