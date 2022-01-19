OnePlus Y1S TV Series to launch soon in India – Here is what we know

With the debut of the new OnePlus Y1S series, OnePlus is expected to expand its TV lineup in India. The most recent smart TVs are thought to come in two display sizes. The same source that leaked the OnePlus Y1S series also shared a few key details about the upcoming smart TV range.

In 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes, the OnePlus Y1S is scheduled to be released with HDR10+ capability. The latest OnePlus smart TVs are said to offer Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch And OnePlus Y1S 43-inch Expected Specification

Agarwal also confirmed that the OnePlus Y1S smart TVs will run Android TV 11 with a custom skin. On the OnePlus 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs, HDR10+ capability is rumoured to be present.

For its 20W speakers, both are likely to have Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding. The new smart TVs are said to offer dual-band Wi-Fi, which is an improvement over the previous OnePlus smart TVs’ single 2.4GHz band.

The earlier OnePlus TV 40Y1 versions came with the Android TV 9.0 OS. Other features include native file managers, photo galleries, content calendars, and more.

These televisions functioned with any smartphone that could download the OnePlus Connect software from Google Play or the App Store, just like the previous models.

OnePlus Y1S 32-inch and Y1S 43-inch – Pricing Details

OnePlus will soon debut a new range of smart TVs in India named the OnePlus Y1S series, according to 91Mobiles tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24). The OnePlus Y1S smart TVs are expected to cost approximately Rs. 25,000, according to rumors.

The new smart TVs will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes, according to a report from last month. There’s no indication on when they’ll be online, but it’ll probably be soon.

There is no formal announcement concerning the debut date at this time. The smart TVs, on the other hand, are slated to debut in February or March 2022.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 was introduced in May 2021 as part of the Y-series by OnePlus. They’ve joined the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models in India.

The OnePlus 40Y1 had a 40-inch display and was priced at Rs.21,999, while the other two were priced at Rs.15,999 and Rs.26,999.

Also Read: