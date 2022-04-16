Onliners Metaverse to Offer a Personalized Experience with its Soon-to-be-Launched NFTs Packed with Perks

The metaverse is a hot topic of conversation. From technology, gaming, to crypto, it is the talk of the town, and with giants like Facebook and Microsoft entering the scene, it has gone mainstream.

It is the next big technology platform that incorporates augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), video, 3D holographic avatars, and other means of communication. As the virtual world expands, the metaverse is expected to offer a hyper-real alternative world for people to coexist.

Reports indicate that the metaverse will grow in size exponentially. Bloomberg, for example, estimates it to be a nearly $800 billion market opportunity in 2024 vs. about $500 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs see it as an $8 trillion addressable market that is likely to become the “next-generation social media, streaming and gaming platform.”

Ark Investment’s Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood believes this to be a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity from the crypto sector, the same as Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney and Grayscale.

NFT-powered Metaverse

Already we can see a form of metaverse exist in online game universes such as Minecraft, Roblox, and Fortnite. According to Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (rebranded as Meta), metaverse could take five to 10 years before its key features become mainstream. However, we can already see some aspects existing in the form of persistent and always-on online worlds, ultra-fast broadband speeds, and virtual reality headsets.

In this future evolution of the Internet, NFTs are emerging as an integral part to allow people to interact as 3D avatars. These unique avatars are becoming the user’s identity in the virtual world.

These NFTs will be interoperable as we move forward, meaning they can be used across different metaverse spaces and offer limitless possibilities. For now, NFTs are allowing people to own virtual goods.

In the NFT-powered metaverse, you can own things like avatars, land, digital apparel, and other items and migrate them across platforms via your crypto wallet. Metaverse advocates believe that it will unlock additional economic opportunities for users and creators alike, rather than just platform operators.

Onliners Metaverse

Onliners Metaverse is the new project on the block aiming to become a big player in the NFL-powered metaverse, starting with the launch of an NFT collection that gives people a more personalized experience through look-alike characters that they can feel one with them.

This collection comes with hundreds of unique features, costumes, and gadgets from different online communities covering crypto, artists, garners, anime, social, students, business, music, writers, events, developers, etc.

Based in Europe, Onliners Metaverse is a startup that has half a dozen people working on creating widely featured avatars. The project was co-founded by Zhao and Pierre Moreau, who has been involved in the NFT space as buyers.

The project is a metaverse of 8000 Onliners who are trying to fit in this world.

Minting Onliner NFTs

Viewed as the next significant evolution of the Internet, users will interact in shared, overlapping 3D spaces via avatars in the metaverse. This could be possible through NFTs, which are digital assets with programmed scarcity, making digital ownership provable for the first time.

Popular NFTs like Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunk can be traded, customized, and even monetized. They can also be transformed into 3D avatars by their owners and moved into metaverse worlds. These OGs were minted at less than 0.1 ETH. Then, in 2021, it went on to be sold for millions of dollars as people started recognizing the value of NFTs.

The Onliner Metaverse is entering the market and will soon launch its project with 8,000 NFTs available to mint. To mint Onliner NFTs, you would have to first fund your crypto wallet, preferably a MetaMask wallet, with some ETH tokens.

One can get their hands on Onliner NFTs by either joining the public sale or buying the NFT on the most popular secondary NFT market, OpenSea, once the mint ends. There is also the option to get whitelisted through giveaways or supporting the community on Discord.

Both as a whitelister and in public sale, users can only mint 1 Onliner NFT each.

Onliner NFT Holder Perks

The project intends to start with building a strong and healthy Onliners community, as in the crypto and NFT sector, it is the community that ensures the long-term success of a project. To have a strong community that supports and backs the founding team, Onliners Metaverse will host regular AMAs and organize events while maintaining 100% transparency.

Onliners Metaverse has multiple revenue streams, including mints, royalty fees, and merchandise. But it plans to save 15% of OpenSea royalties revenue and contribute it to its treasury vault. These funds will be used for the growth of the project.

They intend to host online events and IRL meetups with prominent names in the NFT space for their community to enjoy and learn. These funds will further be used to help those who missed out on Onliner NFTs due to the price raised after the mint. The startup will buy the floor with these funds and do giveaways for the community so everyone can find their Onliner friends.

To help the community feel and be seen as part of the project, even on non-online events, Onliners Metaverse has merchandise planned as part of the roadmap. The most voted NFTs, as decided by the community, will feature on the merch.

There are also plans to collaborate with big clothing brands to help the project reach the masses in the future. Meanwhile, $50k will be donated to charities to help empower those who can’t afford computers, internet access, or scholarly material.

But this is not all, as, down the road, the community will get to have a season 2 launch with new NFTs, traits, and animation. Those who already hold Onliners NFT or have been part of the community for a long-time will have the perk of reserved allocations.

Onliners Metaverse’s ambitions don’t stop here. They aim to take over the virtual world by releasing an online virtual game where users will use their NFT as an avatar with custom attributes, strengths, and abilities.