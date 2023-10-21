You might assume that with Amazon’s Prime October event in the rearview mirror and the holiday season approaching, the era of great deals is over. However, Walmart is here to prove that notion wrong with its latest remarkable 4K TV deal. Right now, you can snag the Onn 65-inch 4K UHD LED smart Roku TV for a mere $298, which is less than $300. Originally priced at $348, this deal offers substantial savings of about $50.

Why You Need the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku Smart TV

If you’re someone who enjoys keeping up with weekend watchlists, a TV like the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku smart TV should pique your interest. This TV boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, 2160p 4K-quality picture with an LED panel, and comes with the Roku smart streaming platform integrated, allowing you to start streaming from your favorite apps as soon as you connect it to WiFi. But don’t delay; this deal won’t be available for long.

Onn 65-inch 4K UHD LED smart Roku TV : Crystal Clear 4K Picture

If you’re in the market for a TV with a picture quality that’s second to none, the Onn 65-inch 4K ultra-HD LED TV fits the bill. While it’s not 8K, the reality is that 8K-quality content hasn’t fully taken off yet, and it likely won’t for some time. When you’re streaming the latest Sci-Fi movies on platforms like Max, this 4K LED panel will deliver a stunning visual experience, even in the darkest corners of space, thanks to its rich blacks and vivid colors. When you drop below 4K resolution, you run the risk of losing some of those vibrant hues.

Built-In Roku Smart Streaming

One of the standout features of this TV is the Roku smart streaming platform, which comes pre-installed. This means you can start watching content from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, and nearly any streaming platform out there as long as you’re connected to your home’s WiFi. Additionally, it’s smart home-ready, which means it’s compatible with your smart home devices and can work seamlessly with voice assistants like Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Home.

Immersive Viewing Experience

When it comes to video quality, this TV doesn’t disappoint. It offers a 2160p ultra-HD picture and features a 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth motion during your favorite games, action scenes, or live sports broadcasts. Unlike some budget-friendly TVs that skimp on inputs and outputs, this Onn TV provides you with a generous selection. It includes three HDMI ports, one composite input, one USB port, one optical audio output, one coaxial input, one headphone jack, and one LAN (Ethernet) port. Plus, it’s VESA mount compatible with a 300 by 300 mm configuration, giving you the flexibility to mount it the way you prefer.

What makes this deal even more irresistible is its unbeatable price point. With an original price of $348, the fact that it’s available for $298 today means you’re saving around $50, even without any additional discount. This TV delivers remarkable value for your money. It’s a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your TV and enjoy the remainder of the football season in glorious ultra-HD. This is a deal you won’t want to pass up. Grab it now and elevate your home entertainment experience!

In a world where high-quality TVs are often associated with hefty price tags, the Onn 65-inch 4K LED Roku smart TV is a breath of fresh air for budget-conscious consumers. It combines stellar 4K picture quality with the convenience of Roku’s streaming platform, making it an exceptional choice for those who seek immersive entertainment without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on this fantastic deal – it’s your ticket to affordable, top-tier home entertainment.