In a now-viral social media post, an OpenAI engineer visiting India has questioned the logic behind multiple layers of airport security checks. Will DePue, a San Francisco-based member of the technical staff at OpenAI and a core contributor to the company’s groundbreaking text-to-video model Sora, voiced his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), setting off a lively online debate on the necessity and efficiency of India’s airport security protocols.

“Indian Airports Make No Sense”

On his ongoing trip to India, DePue shared a detailed breakdown of what he sees as excessive and redundant checks at Indian airports.

The post began with a blunt assessment: “Indian airports make no sense.” He then listed the numerous security steps that passengers must go through, starting from the very entrance of the terminal to the moment they step onto the aircraft.

According to DePue, the process begins with an entry gate check requiring both a passport and a ticket receipt. This is followed by a physical pat-down and metal detection scan. Once inside, there’s another round of passport and boarding pass verification before passengers even reach the main security area.

Layer After Layer of Checks

The OpenAI employee described how, at the security checkpoint, boarding passes and passports are once again checked. Carry-on luggage is sent through an X-ray machine, while passengers themselves undergo yet another pat-down and hand-held metal detector scan.

But the part that left DePue most baffled happened right before boarding the plane. After all previous checks, airline staff manually inspected carry-on bags again — even though they had just cleared the X-ray scanner minutes earlier.

This prompted his exasperated question:

“BUT I JUST GOT X-RAYED. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO FIND NOW? There’s a giant line of people waiting to get to the plane.”

The Heart of His Complaint: Efficiency vs. Security

While security is a top priority in air travel worldwide, DePue’s post highlights a long-standing debate: do India’s multiple verification layers make air travel safer, or do they slow down the process unnecessarily?

Critics argue that such redundancies create bottlenecks, lead to delays, and frustrate passengers, especially at busy airports during peak hours. Supporters counter that the heightened security measures are a product of India’s unique threat environment and historical security incidents, making layered checks a critical safety requirement.

Who is Will DePue?

Will DePue is not just a regular traveller — he’s part of one of the most influential AI companies in the world. Based in San Francisco, he works at OpenAI as a “Member of the Technical Staff” and played a key role in developing Sora, the company’s first text-to-video model.

He is currently in India as part of the Discovery of India trip — a curated journey for global tech builders to experience India’s technology ecosystem, policy environment, cultural richness, and historical legacy. The trip aims to give participants a comprehensive understanding of how these elements interact to shape India’s future.

Online Reactions: Support and Pushback

DePue’s thread quickly gained traction, with many travellers — both domestic and international — echoing his sentiments. Frequent flyers complained about long queues and inefficiencies, while some joked about carrying “a patience passport” for Indian airports.

However, others pushed back, explaining that India’s heightened security measures stem from past incidents and ongoing security challenges. They argued that the system prioritises safety over speed, and manual checks can sometimes detect issues that machines miss.

A Broader Conversation

This incident taps into a wider conversation about balancing passenger convenience with national security needs. As India’s air travel market grows rapidly, with millions more passengers each year, the pressure to make airport processes faster without compromising safety will only increase.

Whether or not DePue’s remarks will spark any change remains to be seen. But one thing is clear — his viral post has given both travellers and policymakers a fresh reason to examine whether Indian airport security protocols are simply thorough, or unnecessarily overcomplicated.