OpenAI recently unveiled the ChatGPT iOS application just an hour ago. Allie K. Miller, who has already tried it out, shared her thoughts on the app.

Firstly, the app does not require any plug-in access, which is considered satisfactory. One interesting feature is the haptics, which give the sensation of having a tiny AI entity inside your phone, typing responses for you.

This aspect adds an element of fun to the user experience. Additionally, Allie appreciates the inclusion of a stop button in the app, as the early alpha version she tested lacked this feature.

Another positive aspect is that the app continues generating output even when you switch to other applications, which is highly desirable.

However, Allie mentions that the design of the history tab needs improvement. She finds it visually unappealing, comparing it to a cold cookie history review in a web browser.

On a more positive note, the app offers simple controls for exporting data or deleting an account, which is convenient for users. Allie expresses her dislike for the small black circle that appears while typing, considering it too bulky compared to the sleekness of the app’s technology.

OpenAI just released the ChatGPT iOS app an hour ago 🚨 I’ve already downloaded it and tested it. Takes:

– no plug-in access, which is fine tbh

– haptics make it feel like a little AI is inside your phone typing the answer to you (kinda fun honestly)

– glad they added the… pic.twitter.com/getdxSf65w — Allie K. Miller (@alliekmiller) May 18, 2023

One notable feature of the app is its speech-to-text input, which Allie finds praiseworthy.

Unlike Siri, this input method does not require the user to spell out punctuation marks, which is a welcome improvement. However, she mentions that the transcription speed is slow, which can be a drawback for some users.

In terms of rating, Allie gives the app a 7 out of 10. The positive aspects include the haptics, speech input capabilities, accuracy, and easy data controls. On the other hand, the app loses points due to the lack of full browser capabilities and design issues.

Allie recalls seeing a tweet a few weeks ago that discussed GPT-4 app wrappers and fake ChatGPT apps, along with their download and revenue numbers. Apparently, some of these apps were earning around $1 million or more.

However, with the release of OpenAI’s new app, these competitors will become obsolete unless they enhance their user experience and capabilities.

Allie humorously mentions that the app is an example of something you wouldn’t necessarily need to go to your desktop for, although she also points out that she has been preoccupied with water issues in her building.

Assessing OpenAI’s ChatGPT iOS App

The impact of this review will depend on several factors, including the reach and influence of Allie K. Miller as a reviewer, the credibility of her opinions, and the reception of the ChatGPT iOS app among users.

As Allie K. Miller has a significant following or influence in the tech community, her review may garner attention and potentially sway the opinions of others.

People who trust her judgment may be more inclined to try out the app based on her positive feedback regarding features like haptics, speech input capabilities, and easy data controls.

Conversely, those who value her opinion may also take into consideration the drawbacks she mentioned, such as the design issues and the lack of full browser capabilities.

The review could also have an impact on OpenAI’s reputation. Positive feedback and recommendations can enhance the perception of OpenAI as a provider of innovative and user-friendly AI applications.

Conversely, if the review highlights significant flaws or limitations, it could lead to concerns among potential users and potentially affect OpenAI’s brand image.

OpenAI, as the developer of the ChatGPT iOS app, may also take note of the specific feedback provided in the review. The company could consider improving the app’s design based on Allie’s comments about the history tab and the typing indicator.

They may also explore options to enhance the transcription speed for speech-to-text input, addressing the concern raised by Allie.

OpenAI has a track record of actively seeking user feedback, and reviews like this can help them identify areas for improvement and guide their future development efforts.

Comments

comments