HP Launches New HP Chromebook 11a Suitable For Students In India For The Price Of Rs.21,999

For students in India, HP has sold large numbers of Chromebook laptops and added a new one to the lower end of its price range. The HP Chromebook is numbered 11a. It begins with Rs 21. 999. HP says the laptop is designed for students and education in India, especially during the pandemic era, to attend online lessons. The laptop is sold by Flipkart.

Also, HP claims that this laptop is specifically equipped for early school pupils, with hardware for enhancing interactive learning experience from classes 2 to 7. For which HP India MD, Ketan Patel said.

“The pandemic has shifted the educational world, and hybrid schooling is the future today. Digital learning is critical for any student and high-performance notebooks are crucial if a comprehensive learning experience is to be offered”

HP Chromebook 11a – Key Specification And Features

The Chromebook 11a comes in the 2-in-1 hybrid form factor starting with the build. It can also be used by consumers as a notebook or tablet. It comes equipped with a textured shell. Also, HP Chromebook 11a features an 11.6″ touch support HD IPS monitor.

The MediaTek MT8183 octa-core CPU paired with integrated MediaTek graphics is now available on the internal laptop. 4GB DDR4 RAM and 64GB internal storage are included (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card).

This isn’t a high-end computer, certainly. Instead, it is intended for students, mostly early students and high school students.

It comes with different apps and resources for pupils, like Google Classroom, before loading. According to the manufacturer, the HP Chromebook 11a “helps students to be linked, inspired and innovative – both at home in school and in mixed learning environments.”

The HP Chromebook package also includes a large battery with a lifespan of up to 16 hours per charged battery. Also, the onboard I/O deals are very decent. A USB-A port, a USB-C port, a microSD card, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are all available.

HP Chromebook 11a – Pricing And When Will It Be Available In India?

In a 4GB + 64GB configuration, the HP Chromebook 11a is priced at Rs. 21,999 in India. This is therefore a fairly cheap notebook, which may be a perfect place for students to find notebooks at the entry-level.

It is available in a color Indigo Blue variant with matt finish and only from Flipkart can be purchased.

