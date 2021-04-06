Log In Register
Lost your password?

A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Leaked Live Images Shows Unique Camera Module With A Physical Cooling Fan
Lenovo’s upcoming gaming flagship, Lenovo Legion 2 Pro’s official live images has got leaked which shows the phone to come with a unique camera module and onboard equipped physical cooling for extensive gaming, here are more details

AvatarAdersh Unni Krishnan
MobileTechTrending

Legion’s series of Lenovo’s has some really good gaming phones that will add something new to the table with their next device. Any images of the Legion 2 Pro from the real world have leaked and the telephone has an incorporated fan. The brand has also provided us with details on the CPU, the dual-fan cooling system, and the rare sideways front-face camera as well as an official launch date for China. Lenovo has been gearing up to launch the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, on 8th April in China.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro – Live Images

The leaked live images show that the Legion 2 series will come with a physically integrated fan at the back. Also, the phone will come with a rear camera in the middle instead of the normal top center or top left spot. This also corresponds to the style that the predecessor bore.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro comes with the appearance of a standard front mobile. The back of the unit, however, has a single module in the center.

In comparison to the two other halves, it is lifted. On the back, the three-paneled architecture looks futuristic, but not the most beautiful.

Furthermore, the gadget rocks like a see-saw as it is placed on a table that might be irritating. Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be available in two colors which are black and white.

The module consists of the camera sensors, an outdoor fan, and the RGB-lighting Legion logo.

A cooler at the edge of the module has also been developed as part of the smartphone’s dual-fan cooling mechanism.

The Legion 2 Pro will be the first gaming smartphone in the world to have a dual-fan turbo cooling system if you didn’t remember. Also, a 44MP pop-up camera on the side of this module is mounted.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro – Expected Specifications

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro – Expected Specifications

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro – Expected Specifications

The 6.91-inch Full HD+ AMOLED monitor can also be seen in the live photographs.

The monitor is equipped with a refresh rate of 144Hz and an interactive rate of 720Hz with a response delay of 3.8ms, as stated in previous confirmations. The sample rate for the new Black Shark 4 is 50% quicker than the 8.3 m multi-finger tap.

As far as internal products are concerned, we already know that the Snapdragon 888 5G CPU flagship will power Legion 2 Pro.

The RAM and volume versions of the computer are not included. However, you can find up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage based on a recent AnTuTu leak. The Legion 2 Pro comes also with a 5,500mAh massive battery with 90W quick-charge support.

Stay tuned for confirmation of the data and features as the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 is officially later this week in China.

Must Read: OnePlus To Soon Announce OnePlus Pay In India, Says Leaked Trademark Filling.

Comments

comments

No more articles
Send this to a friend