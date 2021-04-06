Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Leaked Live Images Shows Unique Camera Module With A Physical Cooling Fan

Legion’s series of Lenovo’s has some really good gaming phones that will add something new to the table with their next device. Any images of the Legion 2 Pro from the real world have leaked and the telephone has an incorporated fan. The brand has also provided us with details on the CPU, the dual-fan cooling system, and the rare sideways front-face camera as well as an official launch date for China. Lenovo has been gearing up to launch the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, on 8th April in China.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro – Live Images

The leaked live images show that the Legion 2 series will come with a physically integrated fan at the back. Also, the phone will come with a rear camera in the middle instead of the normal top center or top left spot. This also corresponds to the style that the predecessor bore.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro comes with the appearance of a standard front mobile. The back of the unit, however, has a single module in the center.

In comparison to the two other halves, it is lifted. On the back, the three-paneled architecture looks futuristic, but not the most beautiful.

Furthermore, the gadget rocks like a see-saw as it is placed on a table that might be irritating. Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will be available in two colors which are black and white.

The module consists of the camera sensors, an outdoor fan, and the RGB-lighting Legion logo.

A cooler at the edge of the module has also been developed as part of the smartphone’s dual-fan cooling mechanism.

The Legion 2 Pro will be the first gaming smartphone in the world to have a dual-fan turbo cooling system if you didn’t remember. Also, a 44MP pop-up camera on the side of this module is mounted.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro – Expected Specifications

The 6.91-inch Full HD+ AMOLED monitor can also be seen in the live photographs.

The monitor is equipped with a refresh rate of 144Hz and an interactive rate of 720Hz with a response delay of 3.8ms, as stated in previous confirmations. The sample rate for the new Black Shark 4 is 50% quicker than the 8.3 m multi-finger tap.

As far as internal products are concerned, we already know that the Snapdragon 888 5G CPU flagship will power Legion 2 Pro.

The RAM and volume versions of the computer are not included. However, you can find up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 internal storage based on a recent AnTuTu leak. The Legion 2 Pro comes also with a 5,500mAh massive battery with 90W quick-charge support.

Stay tuned for confirmation of the data and features as the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 is officially later this week in China.

