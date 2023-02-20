Peugeot introduced its new 48V Hybrid Technology

PEUGEOT presented its new technologies in its range for the year 2023. It introduced its new Hybrid system designed by Stellantis. It will be offered with its PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008. Other models will be having the system eventually.

It will complement the already extensive family of electrified engines, including plug-in hybrid, 100% electric, and fuel cell variants. The PEUGEOT 48V HYBRID system consists of a new-generation 136bhp PureTech petrol engine, coupled with a new 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that includes an electric motor. With a battery that recharges while driving, this technology provides extra torque at low engine speeds and lowers fuel consumption by up to 15% (from 126g of CO2/km on 3008 and from 128g of CO2/km on 5008). In urban driving, a C-segment SUV equipped with the HYBRID system can thus operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

The PEUGEOT 48V Hybrid engine includes a new electrified 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox without torque break specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox housing also houses the electric engine, the inverter, and the ECU, which optimizes the size and weight of the vehicle and guarantees excellent driving performance.

Technology

When the driver is asked to take over at low speed, the electric engine provides additional torque with a one-off boost that compensates for the turbo’s response time. This will avoid downshifts and provide more driving comfort and dynamism. And when the driver presses the accelerator fully, the electric engine provides an additional 9 kW (approx. 12 hp) of power.

All the components for this new engine are located under the hood, except for the 48V battery, which is installed under the front left seat of the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008. The 1.2-liter PureTech gasoline engine. This is a new generation of PureTech gasoline engines specially developed for optimal integration with hybridization. The 3-liter, 1199 cm3 unit delivers 100 kW at 5500 rpm and 230 N·m of torque at 1750 rpm. It features a variable geometry turbo, Miller cycle operation for better combustion thermal efficiency, and meets the Euro 6. e standard.

The e-DCS6 (Dual Clutch System) gearbox is a new electrified 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox without torque break specially designed for hybrid systems. The gearbox housing also houses the electric engine, the inverter, and the ECU, which optimizes the size and weight of the vehicle and guarantees excellent driving performance. The PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 embed two electrical networks. A low voltage 12V network to supply the car’s equipment and a high voltage 48V network to supply the hybrid system. Electricity is produced solely by the 48V e-motor. A DC voltage converter is used to transfer the electricity produced to the car’s 12V network.