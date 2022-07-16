Oppo Reno 8 5G series launch date confirmed in India

Technology giant, Oppo is going to come up with the new refreshed model of its Reno series! Yes, it’s going to be the all-new Reno 8 series, it will include both the younger and elder brother Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro 5G.

What are the features it comes with?

As far as the latest leaks are concerned, Reno 8 5G smartphone will showcase a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen supporting a 90Hz refresh rate, however, with the elder brother which is the Reno 8 Pro 5G you will get a massive 6.7-inches AMOLED screen supporting 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera Section

Now going to the back side of the mobile phone, here you will get a trio camera system where the main sensor will be a 50MP camera alongside all these you will also get an 8MP ultrawide sensor alongside with 2MP Macro camera sensor too.

Getting to the back side, here there won’t be any such changes with the camera section, so you will get the same camera feature from the elder brother too. Ohh we just forgot to mention! Both the smartphones will be coming with a massive 32MP selfie camera sensor.

Battery Section

On the battery side, both the brother will be coming with a massive 4500 capacity battery alongside that the phones will also support 80W rapid charging too.

Processor Section

Both of the phones do get a difference here, the Reno 8 5G gets its power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 1300 chip whereas the elder brother Reno 8 Pro 5G gets its entire power from the power-oriented Dimensity 8100 Max chip.

The #OPPOReno8Series sets a new benchmark with the self developed World’s First 6nm imaging processor. The Dual Flagship Sony camera delivers an unprecedented night portrait shooting experience. Now capture 4K Ultra Night Video! Launching on 18th July, 6 PM! — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 15, 2022

Software Section

On the software side, it will be featuring Android 12 coming ColorOS 12.1 as well.

What’s the pricing?

Oppo Reno 8 is expected to come for Rs. 29,999 and here you get the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage too. Also, if you’re looking for an upgrade in the RAM and storage then there is also another upgraded option including 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to come for Rs. 31,999, here you get double the storage. Although, if you looking for a RAM upgrade, then you can go with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option which will come for Rs. 33,990.

For the elder brother, you only get one option here which is the highest 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage too and for the price of Rs. 44,990.

Also Read: