OTSI creates value through technology innovations

What are the major technology innovations OTSI brought in for its clients?

We see ourselves as a value player and strive to innovate and offer leading technology services and solutions at optimal cost to provide value to our customers.

We are engaged in technology practise like Data & Analytics, Digital Transformation, Quality Assurance, Enterprise Apps and Disruptive Technologies. We continue to see phenomenal growth in private and public sector company’s investment in disruptive technologies for increasing the efficiency in functioning, performance tracking models, profitability optimization, easy & centralized access to the data, dash boards for senior management to track the performance of the organization.

OTSI leverages its 22 years of digital technology services experience with more than 2000 professionals. The company currently has 100+ active customers, which are Fortune 100, 500 and 1000 companies. Company’s deep expertise in working with various industry verticals and matured engagement models with multi-shore development capability have brought in technology innovations in various projects.

The company is currently working in Indian markets like building data analytics platform for NITI Aayog, revolutionizing transport department of Government of Andhra Pradesh as a part of digital transformation to make all 45 services provided by the department going online. PROJECT ABHAYAM is another major project done in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The scope of the project includes supply, installation, commissioning, integration and managed services for IoT based safety and security system for women & girls during travel, using Advanced IoT & edge computing technologies to track, and manage Ignition system in the event of a panic trigger in public transport vehicles like auto rickshaws, taxis and buses.

What role Data analytics and AI are going to play in digital transformation in India?

Across industries and sectors, Artificial Intelligence is one of the more prevalent emerging technologies. It has become a powerful companion to big data. Insights derived from a combination of the two can help organisations scale new heights. However, artificial intelligence is now finding a whole new set of applications.

With deep domain expertise, an ability to co-innovate with our clients, a deployment model optimised for speed at scale, an ever-growing partner ecosystem and a unique talent development model, OTSI’s team is partnering with clients in India and across the world through consulting and technology implementation.

We are witnessing increased focus on data analytics & AI tools bring in digital transformation across the sectors like BFSI, Telecom, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & Customer Services, Energy & Utilities, Transport & Logistics, Govt. & PSUs and Hi-Tech.

Besides, we have brought in technology innovations like data mining & report development in Defence sector, data analytics in energy and utility companies like GAIL India, BPCL and The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of India and providing end to end data analytics and business insights solutions for leading banks.

Are enterprise solutions coupled with cloud solutions changing how the organisations function?

Cloud enabled ERP solutions are the reality. OTSI has focussed practices on Enterprise Applications (CRM and ERP), various cloud platforms and their integrations. Large organizations embarked their journey with different ERPs. As a service provider, we offer different solutions such as