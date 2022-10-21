Parler Managed to Expose One of its Most Elite Members Private Information By Mistake in Message Announcing Kanye West’s Takeover

According to recent reports, Kaye West is buying the popular social media network, Parler. In its excitement, the company by mistake revealed information about its elite members. Read the entire article to learn more about this news.

About the revelation

People have been leaving the popular micro-blogging app Twitter due to some political censorship issues that are taking place on the app. Therefore, because of public demand, popular rapper Kanye West agreed to buy the app earlier so that the users can express themselves however they want. There was an email that was being sent about Kanye West’s takeover and by mistake, all the email addresses were copied instead of being blind copied. In simple words, all the private contact details of the members were disclosed by the company. The incident was revealed by newsletter writer Adam Ryan who shared screenshots of the original message from Parler about the “monumental new chapter,” explaining that they expected the acquisition to be complete by the end of the year and describing their VIP members as “an invaluable part of the Parler family and experience.”

About Parler

For people who don’t know anything about Parler, it is a social media network offers a platform for people to fully express themselves without worrying about the consequences because their wont be any. Parler, founded in 2018, bills itself as “unbiased social media” and a place where people can “speak freely and express yourself openly without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views,” according to its website and App Store description. The media network has gained popularity because it is majorly being used by Trum supporters. Parler posts include numerous “direct threats of violence and calls to incite lawless action.” said Apple. The company said the processes Parler put in place to moderate or prevent the spread of dangerous and illegal content are “insufficient.”

About Kanye West

For people whp don’t know much about Kanye West , he is a singer, songwriter , fashion designer among many other things. He happens to have an enormously large fan base. He is constantly in the news because of his controversial actions and statements. The rapper was married to Kim Kardashian for quite some years but got divorced in this year itself. He is known for his amazing work in the field of hip hop. He is one of the most renowned artists in the whole world who has managed to make a little spot in the hearts of everyone through his hard work and talent.