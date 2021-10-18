Paytm reserves Rs 100 crore for marketing campaigns during Diwali festive season

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm has announced that the company, as well as its partners, will dedicate Rs 100 crore for marketing during the Diwali festive season.

Through these campaigns Paytm will offer cashback to boost digital payments in India alongside raising awareness among people about Paytm UPI for money transfers, Paytm Wallet, and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), in order to accelerate financial inclusion across the country.

The company also introduced “Paytm Cashback Dhamaka,” a cashback carnival that will start on October 14 and will allow customers to receive cashback on money transfers, online, offline payments, or recharges completed through the Paytm app.

The goal is to bring attractive offers to more and more consumers around the country in order to encourage the adoption of Paytm’s digital payment mechanisms. The campaign would be launched in all districts across India, from merchant partners’ outlets to major retail stores and online platforms. The company plans to give special focus to customers residing in states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

During the peak festive season i.e. between October 14and November 14, 10 lucky winners will win Rs 1 lakh each every day, 10,000 winners will receive Rs 100 cashback, and another 10,000 customers will receive Rs 50 cashback. Paytm users also have a chance to win can win up to Rs 10 lakh daily during Diwali (November 1-3). Users can also win an iPhone 13, tickets to the T20 World Cup, shopping vouchers from big brands such as Levi’s, Leaf headphones, and plenty more exciting rewards.

Users can receive cashback by using Paytm App for money transfer, mobile, broadband DTH recharges, utility bill payments, paying credit card bills, booking travel (flight/bus/train) tickets, buying movie tickets, FASTag payments, transactions at online and offline kirana outlets, and much more.

The promotional offer is valid for payments made using any of the company’s primary payment options, including Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later), credit cards/debit cards, and others.

Paytm has earlier in July of this year, announced a guaranteed cashback offer to celebrate the six-year completion of the Digital India initiative. The company allocated Rs 50 crores worth of cashback on successful transactions completed by merchants and customers via its app. The company awarded certifications along with attractive goodies like Soundbox and IoT devices to merchants who have the most transactions completed using the Paytm app before the Diwali festival.