PC requirements of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition revealed

Rockstar Games unveiled the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition PC specifications in addition to their official release date to allow gamers to play the remastered games on PC. Yesterday’s leak was quite an achievement, and now we have the PC requirements for the upcoming remastered trilogy in first next-gen details. The PC system requirements for each of the three games are not the most demanding, given that they are 15 and 20 years old, as you would expect.

Note that only the PC version of GTA: The Definitive Edition can run on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Rumors suggest that the trilogy will be revised exclusively for Rockstars gaming platforms, but the original GTA games have been deleted from Steam. It is a little disconcerting that these games are being removed from the list, as the only way to play them is a remaster.

Minimum PC requirements of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i5-6600K

Memory: 8GB

Graphics: 2GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / 3GB AMD Radeon R9 280

Disk: 45GB

According to the official PC requirements, the imminent Trilogy remaster will require 45 GB of free disk space. Rockstar uses an Intel Core i5 and AMD Radeon R9 as the minimum needed CPUs and GPUs. Over time, downloadable content and programming changes can change the game’s system requirements.

Recommended PC requirements of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel Core i7-2700K

Memory: 16GB

Graphics: 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 / 4GB AMD Radeon RX 570

Disk: 45GB

The game features new gene graphics, modern controls inspired by GTA V, and visual improvements such as resolution improvements. In addition, the Nintendo Switch version brings gyro-targeting, zooming the touchscreen camera, panning, and menu selection. Switch version also includes switch-specific controls such as Gyro Target, touchscreen camera, and zoom/pan menu selection, while the PC version supports Nvidia DLSS and adds new achievements to Rockstar Games Social Club.

With the release of the sixth console generation, three iconic- Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas games revolutionized- Grand Theft Autos and achieved unimaginable success. This article analyzes the graphical differences between the earlier and newer versions of the three games in the 3D universe.

Rockstar announced the news of the game with a teaser introducing the new graphic changes for the classic trilogy. Rockstar Games released a trailer for the trilogy, which shows a comparison between the previous and the remastered version of the game. According to the above, the game will not only get new and polished textures with higher resolution but also greater range, something that has not been seen before in the series.

Rockstar Games released a trailer for the revamped Grand Theft Auto trilogy which includes GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas, showing the many graphical enhancements and improvements to the game’s quality of life. Rockstar Games Grand Theft Auto launches on November 11 for $59.99 / PS54.99. You can play the game on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox One, New Series X console, and PC via Rockstars Launcher.

Fans of Grand Theft Auto fans have been waiting for the GTA trilogy for a long time: The Definitive Edition and the hype have been dismantled, as Rockstar Games is known. In an effort to celebrate the original release of Grand Theft Auto III and sell their game for every penny, Rockstar has released the final remaster of the trilogy.

Rockstar has not revealed much about the game apart from the fact that they will release it on all major platforms later this year. They have also revealed that ports for Android and iOS will be released next year. According to Rockstar Games, the game will be available to Android users in 2022.