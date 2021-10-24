Resident Evil’s Chris Redfield And Jill Valentine Join Fortnite

Fortnite this Halloween is adding two iconic Resident Evil characters to the Battle Royale, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine. Ahead of Halloween, Capcom has joined Epic Games to bring two more iconic characters to Fortnite. In a blog post today (October 24), Epic Games revealed a number of Resident Evil content to be added to the All-Stars game.

Fortnite is also releasing a pair of skins to expand its Capcom crossover collection. The teams’ character skins comprise two styles inspired by different moments in their respective histories. The Skin collection also includes other gaming icons like Master Chief, Kratos, Chun-Li Ryu, and Tomb Raider.

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are two of the protagonists of Resident Evil: With the Stars who have added Fortnite as part of a new collection called “With the Stars”. Redfield is seen in his outfit from Resident Evil 5: Resident Evil Village. The two characters are from the “Resident Evil” franchise and will be available in the Fortnites store.

Fortnite’s Resident Evil Skins hit the store today, bringing collaboration between the Battle Royale and Metaverse candidates. The latest addition to Fortnite’s skin of gaming legends is two iconic characters from Capcom’s survival horror series, who rock their original stars. While this skin will be interesting for most fans, there are many other Resident Evil-style items that players can use to customize their characters.

While Chris Redfield’s outfit that is equipped with an alt is a skin that shows what he looks like in Resident Evil Village, Jill Valentine’s outfit is a tribute to the Resident Evil 3 remake. Both Jill and Chris are Fortnite skins that are now available for purchase.

The new All-Stars Team Set is now available in the Fortnite Item Store. It is available for a limited time, so if you want it, we suggest pulling the trigger sharply. Surviving countless atrocities at Spencer’s Mansion is what All-Stars are all about. In October, Epic Games added a horror collaboration to Fortnite. In Fortnite’s first month, the crossover continues with a new collaboration between Capcom and Resident Evil.

My list of Fortnite-licensed IP characters coming into play is shorter than, say, Marvel or DC superheroes, but it collects and gets longer. With Capcom on board and frequent collaborations with the studio, I made a list of what they could do. We can debate whether or not the coming of the Metaverse will end society as we know it, but at least we can wear ourselves out as cool Resident Evil characters during the action.

A short trailer showing the crossover is shown, which you can watch here. It’s not the first time a secret about the franchise has been revealed. This popularity was boosted by the first title of the series, which developed a loyal fan base.

Like the zombie hordes of Resident Evil, Fortnite continues to eat characters from various franchises. It integrated skins and other items from various media franchises and has not shied away from working with other video games. Last April, Aloy, and other cosmetics associated with the franchise were added.

Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield are a name that makes them sound like a happy couple who moved next door – and if you know your game you know they know how to dismantle the undead, and with Halloween fast approaching that will be very useful. Fortnite recently released a pair of skins to expand its Capcom crossover collection. To be honest, we had to check twice that the landing there did not take place before their Battle Royale debut.