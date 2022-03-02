Apple halts sales in Russia due to rising amidst of Russia-Ukraine war

In response to Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, Apple has said that it will suspend sales of its products in Russia. The Cupertino, California-based tech behemoth also stated that its administrations, including Apple Pay, have been banned in Russia. In a statement, Apple emphasized its alarm over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Apple products sales halted in Russia

While Apple’s Russian online shop remains operational, things are effectively marked as unavailable. Apple has also disabled both traffic and live occurrences on Apple Maps in Ukraine as a security and precautionary measure for Ukrainian residents.

Apple has blocked Russian news apps from appearing in the App Store throughout the world. Russian official media apps such as RT News and Sputnik News are now unavailable for download from the Apple Store outside of Russia.

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote to Apple last week, urging that Russia be barred from using Apple’s goods, services, and App Store. Mykhailo Federov stressed the need of banning the Apple Store for Russian Federation citizens in order to aid the package of US government sanctions. Google has barred Russian official media from making money on its services. Other technological phases, such as Facebook and YouTube, followed a similar path.

Other giants who banned their services in Russia

Google has halted the monetization of Russian state-funded media across its platforms as a result of the war in Ukraine. The tech behemoth is closely monitoring new developments and will take appropriate measures if necessary.

Apple is the latest in a long list of companies and organizations that have begun boycotting Russia in order to protest the breach. Nike, FIFA, Visa, Mastercard, Netflix, Twitter, and YouTube, among others, have either completely withdrawn from the nation or changed the way their administrative activities are carried out in the country during the previous few days. Though Apple focuses concentrated upon Russian bans, several European internet companies recently cut support for Russian services.

Microsoft recently deleted Russian news applications itself from the global google play store, unveiled a proposal to deprioritize searching searches for some of the same sources of news via Bing, and also imposed a restriction on Russian government commercials.

