Pepper Content is a Mumbai-based start-up that deals as a content marketplace. It is a 2019 Tech 30 alum as well and quite recently, the start-up has managed to raise $4.2 million in Series A funding round which was led by the leading angel company across Silicon valley and India- Lightspeed India. When asked about the fundraising, Anirudh and Rishabh- founders commented that they intend to diversify into other categories of content such as Audio and Video.

Angel investors who participated in the funding round were Utsav Somani from iSeed, Akhil Paul from Caparo Group, Dilip Khandelwal from SAP Labs, Gaurav Munjal from Unacademy, Balaji Srinivasan from ex-GP a16z, Beerud Sheth from Upwork and many more.

Anirudh Singhla, Co-founder at Pepper Content said in an interview that his company is dominating text-based content and they are seeing a great scale in the opportunities of the platform. He added that the company is looking forward to a significant upscale in the current business from the recent funding they have received. The company wants to make a grasp a stronger grip on the current business and content creation market in general. Pepper Content is looking forward to the audio and video category of content creation and that upscale is needed to fill in the gaps for all creators working at Pepper Content.

The content company was started back in 2017 from the dorm room of Rishabh Shekhar and Anirudh Singhla in BITS Pilani. Pepper Content aims to help content creators and businesses to reach out to each other for all sorts of content marketing needs.

Partner at Lightspeed India, Dev Khare commented that the company is happy to partner with Anirudh and his team at Pepper Content. Their vision to make Pepper Content a platform to source out content on-demand at scale and with high quality and standards is what led to this investment. Khare also added that every company is not only a software company but every company is a content company.

On further conversation with the founders of Pepper Content, it was revealed that almost 30,000 content writers, graphic designers, editors and talents from other fields have applied to the company for job. The selection process of the company is rigid and hires only 10% of people that too based on their talent that can be used and harnessed on the platform. The team at Pepper Content have created over 1 lakh pieces of content which made the company over $4, 00,000 in the first two years of starting their venture.

The platform is performing great with an upscale on a month-to-month basis. The company is currently working with over 500 customers and in the last three months have on-boarded over 200 SMEs and other enterprise customers. This has led to a 25% increase in overall sales of the company and creator growth.