PETA Urges Removal Of Far Cry 6’s Cockfighting Mini-Game

The inclusion of a Far Cry 6’s Cockfighting Mini-Game has drawn criticism from animal rights groups around the world, who have called for Ubisoft to remove it in an update. Animal rights group PETA has contacted developers to demand that parts of the macabre cockfighting be abolished.

The mini-game sees players control a chicken and engage in a real blood sport – cockfighting is short for a fighting game. The bizarre game mode turns the controversial cockfight into a fighting game where players can choose from a range of different chicken varieties.

Cockfighting is legal in Cuba, the island where island Yara is based in Far Cry 6, Ubisoft’s newest open-world game but critics say the true blood sport of cockfighting should not be portrayed and that the chickens shown dying or being injured undermine its impact on animals. It’s not the first time PETA Latino has spoken out about animal cruelty in video games. The gaming community seemed divided as to whether it was appropriate to include cockfighting in Far Cry 6, a game praised by fans and critics alike.

PETA said in a statement, “Turning a horrific blood sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat–style video game match is a far cry from real innovation, as today’s society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death,”.

