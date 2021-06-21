Bezos isn’t allowed to re-enter Earth as Thousands Signs Petition

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and billionaire tycoon, and his brother Mark will board the New Shepard suborbital rocket system. The brothers Bezos, one auction winner with $28 million to spare, and a fourth person will be the first crew members to board the reusable rocket for an 11-minute journey into space.

Bezos announced that he will voyage into space earlier this month and, following his arrival to suborbital space aboard a rocket from his Blue Origin company, over 50 000 people have signed a petition for Jeff Bezos to stop his re-entry to the earth. The rocket can be reused and can accommodate six passengers.

Some theories with Pop Culture linkages – the Amazon founder is considered to be a villain in the comic book – were raised by petitioners, arguing that Bezos was supposed to remain here once outside the earth. Although the petition is unlikely to prompt any action to keep one of the richest men in the world in space for all time, experts note that human space flying is a risky business inherently, and many factors have to be taken into consideration to ensure passenger safety.

Bezos is compared to Superman’s villain Lex Luthor according to the petition, “Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store,” the petition reads, adding that he’s “actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination.”

In the Daily Mail report, the creator of the petition Jose Ortiz stated that the spaceflight that is approaching is an ideal opportunity to rid the globe of a guy that he sees as an ‘evil overlord’.

Space flight sounds like a description of interplanetary dimensions and cryogenic suits, but Bezos will be hovering within visual range as far as voyages into the vast unknown go. The crewed spacecraft containing Bezos and his team will be launched by Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket to the point where Earth’s atmosphere ends and space begins.

When looking up, it’s around 100 kilometers above you where the travelers will be able to glimpse the Earth’s curvature and, as the module makes it’s way back to earth, experience weightlessness for a little while. According to the company, the experience will last only 11 minutes, which isn’t bad for a million-dollar journey.

Ironically, Bezos’ journey falls at a moment when curiosity and enthusiasm for spaceflight are at an all-time high. Elon Musk and Richard Branson, both billionaires, are promoting efforts to minimize the distance between humans and space, and the Amazon Boss can take inspiration for them.