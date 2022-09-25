Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 again

Twitterati is running high on skepticism and sarcasm at the moment as Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO informed via a Tweet that he has tested positive for Covid-19, yet again. In the tweet, Bourla made it a point to add that he is “feeling well.” It is hard to discern if we could say the same for Twitter users who find the irony rather striking. For those who have been living under a rock and who aren’t aware of Pfizer, it is one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and they are also the ones behind the Pfizer COVID shots. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

At times, situations of irony presented by life are quite appalling, and perhaps a bit humorous. Recently, Albert Bourla informed netizens that he has tested positive for Covid-19 yet again. The fact that the CEO of a leading company that produced vaccines for battling the pandemic piqued the interest of several Twitter users who were quick to hit back with responses, some very hilarious.

Jokes apart, the whole news also magnifies the complexity of the virus and the need to remain alert and cautious. Because, just like Bourla said, “While we have made great progress, the virus is still with us.” Bourla also specified that he does not have any symptoms.

Bourla had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month of August. The Pfizer CEO hasn’t taken the updated Covid-19 booster yet as it has been only three months since the first infection. As per the recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will be ideal if people who recently recovered from the infection wait a while before taking the booster. This is to ensure that the illness has passed and the person is no longer contagious. This is particularly because getting infected is a booster in itself. The studies state that a person who got the infection and recovered is relatively less likely to fall sick again.

Although the vaccines are indeed reliable shields against the virus, some people were quite skeptical about their effectiveness and safety. The news of the Pfizer CEO getting infected by the virus a second time has added more fuel to that fire of doubt. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter to gauge the situation.

🚨 Breaking: Pfizer CEO who said this 👇 a year ago, just tested positive for Covid for the 2nd time in under 3 months 🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/J9zsRJYeTy — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 25, 2022

🚨 4x vaxxed and 2x masked Pfizer CEO just tested positive for Covid for the 2nd time in under 3 months 🤡 Love the “science will win” slogan on his double mask 👏 pic.twitter.com/KXgWW0iyaV — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 25, 2022

The CEO of Pfizer is faking a COVID diagnosis to shill his snake oil. He "tested positive" last month to market Paxlovid, Pfizer's garbage pills. Today, he "tests positive" to hawk the new booster. The man is a fraudster. A straight up con artist who belongs in jail. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) September 24, 2022

CEO of Pfizer had four shots of mRNA, but then caught COVID twice in the past two months. Do the shots interfere with your natural immune response to COVID? https://t.co/Fq22oDzwqL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 24, 2022

If you sold thin toilet paper that left shit on your hands and then walked around showing shit on your hands people would not buy your product. Then we have this…https://t.co/2BZKfQgHu4 — Lee Hurst – Next gig 17 Oct. DM for link. (@LeeHurstComic) September 25, 2022

Pfizer CEO 🤡 How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/gnQ9c5SMXW — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) September 25, 2022

The CEO of Pfizer caught Covid twice in less than three months. It must be because he hasn’t had the “bivalent booster” yet, thanks to silly CDC guidelines. He thinks we’re all stupid. https://t.co/oLf92DscUL — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 24, 2022

The CEO of Pfizer here is a deranged cultist. https://t.co/CKgNflaI6M — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 25, 2022

