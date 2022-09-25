Log In Register
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 again

Sandra Theres Dony
Twitterati is running high on skepticism and sarcasm at the moment as Albert Bourla, the Pfizer CEO informed via a Tweet that he has tested positive for Covid-19, yet again. In the tweet, Bourla made it a point to add that he is “feeling well.” It is hard to discern if we could say the same for Twitter users who find the irony rather striking. For those who have been living under a rock and who aren’t aware of Pfizer, it is one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies in the world, and they are also the ones behind the Pfizer COVID shots. Read along to know more.

The What and Why

At times, situations of irony presented by life are quite appalling, and perhaps a bit humorous. Recently, Albert Bourla informed netizens that he has tested positive for Covid-19 yet again. The fact that the CEO of a leading company that produced vaccines for battling the pandemic piqued the interest of several Twitter users who were quick to hit back with responses, some very hilarious.

Jokes apart, the whole news also magnifies the complexity of the virus and the need to remain alert and cautious. Because, just like Bourla said, “While we have made great progress, the virus is still with us.” Bourla also specified that he does not have any symptoms.

Bourla had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month of August. The Pfizer CEO hasn’t taken the updated Covid-19 booster yet as it has been only three months since the first infection. As per the recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it will be ideal if people who recently recovered from the infection wait a while before taking the booster. This is to ensure that the illness has passed and the person is no longer contagious. This is particularly because getting infected is a booster in itself. The studies state that a person who got the infection and recovered is relatively less likely to fall sick again.

Although the vaccines are indeed reliable shields against the virus, some people were quite skeptical about their effectiveness and safety. The news of the Pfizer CEO getting infected by the virus a second time has added more fuel to that fire of doubt. Let us flip through a couple of reactions and responses on Twitter to gauge the situation.

