Pfizer vaccine might get approved by the Food and Drug administration

A few weeks back, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for widespread usage in the UK. And now it is under check by the US Food and Drug Administration. The committee might allow the usage of the vaccine for anyone over the age of 16. So, if the FDA allows the vaccine’s usage, it might roll out very quickly in the US. And healthcare workers will be among the first batch to receive a shot. As of now, we think that it might take a few days for them to announce their decision on the same.

FDA’s view on the Pfizer vaccine

FDA said in a report that they do believe, according to the reports, that the vaccine is safe for use. It is about 95% effective in preventing the patient from contracting the coronavirus. It also said that even after the approval of the vaccine, it should be closely monitored. All the data, trials, and research on the vaccine have proven safe, but seeing the size of people receiving the dose in the coming months, it is very important to monitor.

The CDC and the FDA will closely monitor the vaccine post-approval to see if patients are developing any form of side-effects in the long term. FDA has also asked for data showing any form of allergic reactions that patients might have for the vaccine.

Keeping track of the vaccine in real-life

It is important to keep an eye if the Pfizer vaccine is working as effectively in real-life as it did in clinical trials. Researchers and committees will also keep an eye on whether the vaccine is capable of preventing infection and not only symptomatic diseases. The company said that they are collecting data on how well the vaccine works to prevent any form of asymptomatic infections. And the data will be available in early 2021.

The head of the vaccine R&D said that they did see the vaccine work effectively in preventing infection. If everything goes well within a few months, COVID will be very under control. And we can finally get back to our normal lives.

The Pfizer vaccine may soon change everything, and we will get back to normal finally.

