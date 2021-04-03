Pinterest is reportedly planning to acquire photo editing app VSCO

Pinterest is a United States-based social media platform that offers a visual platform to people for discovering and saving creative ideas. The platform has been in the game since 2009 and since then it has grown to be a popular platform for discovering new creative ideas and finding inspiration. However, according to recent speculations, the company is planning to acquire another popular photo editing and videos/photos sharing platform VSCO. Well, technically the talks are to acquire the parent company of VSCO but the speculated reason behind this step could be jumping higher in the hierarchy of social media platforms in the world.

This information has been released in a report by the New York Times but it is noteworthy to highlight that no official confirmation has been made as of now. As mentioned in a report by Engadget, no party has confirmed the negotiations till now and there is no word on the possible figures involved in the deal.

VSCO is a California-based creative channel that offers creative tools to users, a space and a whole community that is driven by self-expressions of art. The platform was founded back in the year 2011 by Joel Flory and Greg Lutze with an objective of helping people to fall in love with their own creativity. The platform lays emphasis on the fact that it enables its community of users to express themselves in the form of art and drives them push their creative potential.

VSCO is owned by Visual Supply Company and in a recent statement, it mentioned that it conducts meeting with several companies across the vast creative space and at any given time, they do no discuss speculations and rumours. The spokesperson added that the company’s aim is to grow VSCO’s business and as it has crossed its 10 years anniversary, VSCO is more determined to find opportunities and serve the need of evolving creators across the globe.

On the other hand, Pinterest follows the same line of business and serves as a visual bookmark tool for discovering new ideas and saving them. The platform includes inspirational ideas on clothing, cooking, DIY projects, home designing, art and crafts, fitness, motivational quotes among multiple other things.

Since the launch of Instagram, the social media attention has largely been shifted to that platform instead of jewels like VSCO and Pinterest. People still use these applications but for limited purposes and the idea of combining the two forces might create a new distraction for users.