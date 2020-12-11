Pixel font comes to your Android keyboard

Its been a while now that Google released the unbeaten Pixel series for its users. It is loved so much that there is a group of people who are going head over heels with how Google performs the interface. The Google sans font which came with the Pixel has made a buzz with its beauty to an extent that even Android users want the font to flex in their Non-Pixel devices. Ultimately, Google decided on letting users enjoy the Pixel experience to other of its products. In case you always wanted to type with the Google Sans font on your Android Keyboard, you can do it with very ease.

The recent update with the Beta version rolled out for Gboard is aesthetically pleasing with its improvements in the Keyboard. The old font which was Roboto has now changed to Google Sans which makes your phone look very ‘Pixely’. Its light theme has a darker color for the letters and chic mild hues for the letter spaces. With other added on minor changes in the element of the keyboard, the new keyboards now looks very Pixel-like.

Getting back with the question-

Before starting up with the process, keep one fact in your mind that the Gboard keyboard is solely available for Android devices. If you have iOS or any other device, you can not get Google sans font on your Gboard. The next step to be sure of is that you are enlisted for the Gboard beta program and cross your fingers to be in the set of the batch that Google releases it for.

To get an opportunity at giving a shot at the new Gboard, you can select yourself for the beta program on Google Play. Thusly, you will have early admittance to all the new highlights from Gboard on your gadget before the steady arrangement. You can enlist yourself in the beta program from this link- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.inputmethod.latin&hl=en_US&gl=US

