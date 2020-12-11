With Cyberpunk Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990- The deal for gamers 2077

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990- a better choice than a PC-setup.

In the event that you are a gaming head and have a PC set up for gaming, it is the reward time to endure the life-changing COVID-19 pandemic. Microsoft just declared the next-generation Xbox consoles with outstanding release updates. Series X has been long in the conversation since a year ago and carries a large group of energizing developments to the gaming network. In any case, the Series S came as a shock and Microsoft dropped the mic with the costs – they are incredible!

Believe it or not The Xbox Series S costs only Rs 34,990. Now it sounds a little astonishing considering what goods it has to offer. The hardware, its everything right in its place.

Xbox Series S At Rs 34,990 & Xbox Series X At Rs 49,990: All About The New Xbox Consoles, In One Place

Read More: https://t.co/emWDQamdW2… pic.twitter.com/uqkTGYLTLC — Nirav Patel (@pnirav996) September 10, 2020

Xbox Series S price in India will be discounted to Rs. 29,999, Flipkart has teased through a dedicated section on its website. This will be Rs. 4,991 lower than the official price tag of the Xbox Series S that is set at Rs. 34,990.#XboxSeriesX #Xbox #XboxSeriesS #XboxGamePass pic.twitter.com/8W3K8baAig — Time Screen (@TimeScreen1) October 7, 2020

What Xbox Series S has in store to bring to the table?

Xbox Series S gives you 120fps frame rates, 2K gaming, ray tracing and other Microsoft’s Xbox features. The most surprising fact is that the new Xbox is one-fourth the size of the Series X console box. However, threads of memes on its size and appearance are trending on Twitter.

Xbox Series S design sparks brutal memes https://t.co/VSRTKi3Udi pic.twitter.com/I6XvD4YgGc — ImagineFX Magazine (@imaginefx) September 13, 2020

Xbox Series S looks like a front-loading washing machine nothing will change my mind. #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/VGUMD9qLN4 — Mark “Christmas Boi” Medina 🎄 (@Mark_Medina) September 8, 2020

While the hardware set is only a piece of the game, the product makes the Series S an overpowering package.

here’s Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Xbox Series X, with both performance and visual quality modes. 📺 full Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage: https://t.co/F4jetVQ5Fb

⬇️Preview pic.twitter.com/MI408JVlVu — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) December 9, 2020