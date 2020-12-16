Planning For Flooring? Check Out the Benefits of Bamboo Flooring

Upgrading your home with the best available options is one of the dreams of many people. Changing the flooring styles is one of them. A lot of trends and styles are floating in the market regarding flooring options.

However, choosing the best and the most suited amongst them is not an easy task. One of the options that are gaining popularity is Bamboo flooring. With a variety of textures, colors, and designs available, bamboo flooring is a popular choice because of having similarities with hardwood flooring.

You can check out bamboo flooring here, but before you go book a flooring project, see the benefits of bamboo flooring mentioned below.

Styling

Bamboo material for flooring is now getting widely recognized for its ability to add shine and charm to the house. Aesthetic beauty lovers will find it perfect for their home abode. Although, it has a feel and appearance that is very close to hardwood, yet there are subtle differences that add to the distinctiveness.

Durable

Despite the popular opinion about bamboo wood, bamboo floorings are relatively durable. Un-carbonized bamboo scored between 1380 and 1180 on the Janka hardness scale, which is specifically used for measuring the hardness of the wood. This score brings it close to red oak in terms of durability.

Variations

One of the added benefits is the availability of bamboo flooring in a variety of colors and styles. This adds to more personalization of choices for customers. The range includes carbonized bamboo flooring, hand-scraped bamboo flooring, vertical bamboo flooring, horizontal bamboo flooring, natural bamboo flooring, etc.

While choosing color options, you can opt for stained bamboo colored with stains of light and dark shades. Carbonized bamboo is available in dark colors because of carbonized colors or natural bamboo in light blonde colors.

Cost-efficient choice

If hardwood flooring falls heavy on your pocket and spills over your budget you can easily go for bamboo flooring. Considering the factors of durability, looks, and an eco-friendly choice, bamboo flooring is a very convenient, cost-effective, and innovative option falling in your basket at very low prices.

Eco Friendly

As the times are worth concerning for the environment which is getting highly damaged because of the ongoing deforestation and pollution, Bamboo flooring is a very favorable option. Bamboo wood is one of the most easily and quickly replenishing resources. Moreover, bamboo is extensively cultivated all over the world because it can grow in most weather conditions. This makes for its cheaper price.

Easily Maintained

Bamboo flooring does not require hard chemical cleaners for cleaning. They are the ones that should be avoided for applications in the cleaning process. An easy dusting, debris removal, and vacuum cleaner will do the job. It can also be cleaned using a non-alkaline, bamboo floor, or hardwood cleaner.

Refinishing possibilities

In course of time, bamboo flooring can easily be replenished with new designs and textures by replacing the topcoat. A new coat with modified texture and colors can be set over without the requirement to pull over the entire flooring.