Playstation 5 Consoles Will Be Hard To Find In Stores Even In 2022

The Playstation 5 will be incredibly tight, which means that even if demand for it remains high, the Playstation 5 could be incredibly tight in the near future. One reason for this shortage is that console components are scarce, and Foxconn recently speculated that the shortage could lead to a shortage of consoles lasting until 2022. He said the company is actively working to achieve this this this year and that it is one of its top priorities.

With a fairly optimistic year full of games, including the highly anticipated latest release of Super Smash Bros. for PlayStation 4, it is becoming increasingly imperative for Sony to do its best to get as many Playstation 5 devices out the door as possible. As share prices gradually rise and more players take them into their hands, there is a good chance that Sony will turn its attention to a variant of its PS 5 design.

Unlike the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch Pro, the Playstation 5 has undergone a hardware redesign. As reported by DigiTimes and VGC, semiconductor manufacturer TSMC has ramped up production of the new PS 5 revision, which also includes a new AMD 6nm CPU.



In a recent earnings report, Sony confirmed that it sold 4.5 million PS5 consoles between October and December. The company acknowledged the current PS5 bottleneck but promised to do everything in its power to make more of it available to consumers, adding that the company was on track to sell 7.6 million PlayStation 5 units in its first fiscal year.

Microsoft recently admitted that the Xbox Series X shares will remain limited until at least June, and expects the same to apply to the PS5. It’s been nearly three weeks since the replenishment, so it’s become pretty unpredictable to figure out if there’s a replenishment that’s very fair for Sony’s virtual lottery queue system, but not so easy to nail down when it’s going to happen. So we follow Sony Direct on weekdays and have a heightened awareness of what’s going on on the PS5 at this time of the year.

It is no secret that it will be difficult to get a grip on the PS5 in 2020, but it looks like 2021 will be a good year, as the PS5 inventory is expected to be even larger this year. The PlayStation 5 continues to play cautiously, with Singapore stock prices evading consumers.

Sony has warned a group of analysts that the PlayStation 5 will remain tight until 2022, suggesting the company will be limited in its efforts to boost sales of its next-generation console, the PS5. The Astro Games Room, which only offers real PlayStation5 games as the only option for the next generation of game consoles on the market.

At the end of April, the Japanese conglomerate announced that it had sold 7.8 million console units by 31 March and that it planned to sell at least 10 million more of them in the current financial year. But that won’t keep pace with the success of its popular PlayStation 4, which has sold more than 115.9 million units so far, according to company data.

Sony warned that the PS5 will not necessarily be easier to get in 2022, and worried analysts about falling demand. Sony told analysts at a presentation of its results that it was “struggling to keep pace with strong demand.” Since its premiere last November, it has been extremely difficult for some of us to get to the PlayStation 5, but it is normal that new consoles are sold out at launch.

The situation is slightly better now than at the beginning of the year, but there are still some stores that can’t keep the console in stock for more than a few minutes.

It is not yet known when the next PS5 reissue will be released, but we can assume that it will be released somewhere soon. Checking store listings daily is also a good idea, as you sometimes see the PS5 pop up without notice at Walmart or Best Buy, and this pattern is now pretty reliable. In the meantime, check availability at all major retailers here and read our guide on how to buckle a PS5 here for more information on the availability of the console in stores. PlayStation blog or the official socials can also be a good spot to find restock infos.

The PlayStation 5 has been extremely hard to come by since its debut last November, and Sony has warned that it won’t necessarily get easier to get a grip on in 2022, with some analysts worried about falling demand. It is normal that new consoles are sold out at launch, but buying a PS5 is largely a matter of luck and timing. There are many ways to increase the chances of actually getting Sony’s new console.