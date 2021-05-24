PlayStation 5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Game Could Be Revealed At E3 2021

A new Final Fantasy game exclusively for the PlayStation 5 could be unveiled at E3 2021. Square Enix is reportedly working on a new PS5 exclusive game to be unveiled during the show. The news comes from insiders at Navtra who have provided reliable information about the Square Enix project.

I think you can expect at least one more big FF announcement in addition to the already announced updates for things like XV, Endwalker, and VIIR.

