Red Magic Teases Red Magic 6R Which Will Feature 400Hz Display & Dual Touch Gaming Shoulder Button

On Weibo, Red Magic, a company known for producing gaming smartphones, has publicly teased a new upcoming gadget dubbed Tencent Red Magic 6R. In addition, the company has released some information about the handset.

Red Magic 6R – What Teases For Red Magic 6R Shows & Expected Specification

The mobile will also have a 400Hz dual-touch gaming shoulder button that is specially designed for gamers, according to the teaser. Previously, Qualcomm had announced that the phone would be fuelled by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Furthermore, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage have been confirmed, ensuring improved performance. The smartphone’s AnTuTu benchmark score has recently crossed 845,210 points. It was also announced that the handset is just 7.8mm thick and weights 186 grams.

The unit has also gone through TENAA with the codename NX666J, indicating that it has a Red Magic emblem on the back and is mostly Blue and Black in colour. On the rear, there’s a quad-camera configuration with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

It will have an in-display fingerprint reader and the Android 11 operating system pre-installed. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery that allows 55W rapid charging.

