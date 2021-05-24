Log In Register
Red Magic Teases Red Magic 6R Which Will Feature 400Hz Display & Dual Touch Gaming Shoulder Button
Red Magic reveals new teases for Red Magic 6R featuring 400Hz Display & Dual touch gaming shoulder button, checkout to know more

AvatarAdersh Unni Krishnan
MobileTechTrending
On Weibo, Red Magic, a company known for producing gaming smartphones, has publicly teased a new upcoming gadget dubbed Tencent Red Magic 6R. In addition, the company has released some information about the handset.

The mobile will also have a 400Hz dual-touch gaming shoulder button that is specially designed for gamers, according to the teaser. Previously, Qualcomm had announced that the phone would be fuelled by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Red Magic 6R Will Be Powered With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Furthermore, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage have been confirmed, ensuring improved performance. The smartphone’s AnTuTu benchmark score has recently crossed 845,210 points. It was also announced that the handset is just 7.8mm thick and weights 186 grams.

Red Magic 6R Will Feature UFS 3.1 Storage, LPDDR5, 4200mAh Battery

The unit has also gone through TENAA with the codename NX666J, indicating that it has a Red Magic emblem on the back and is mostly Blue and Black in colour. On the rear, there’s a quad-camera configuration with a 64-megapixel main camera sensor.

It will have an in-display fingerprint reader and the Android 11 operating system pre-installed. The phone is likely to be powered by a 4,100mAh battery that allows 55W rapid charging.

