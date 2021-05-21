PlayStation 5 Is Estimated To Have Doubled Xbox Series X/S Sales During Q1 2021

The PlayStation 5 is said to have bought a host of items faster than the Xbox X and S series in the first quarter of 2021. Microsoft and Sony have seen incredible gross sales since the launch of their technology, but they have been hampered by a shortage. It is inconceivable that many players bought PS5 and Xbox Series S devices at launch.

Both major next-gen consoles, Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X have seen significant sales since their respective launches. The PlayStation 5 is estimated to have doubled the Xbox X and S series gross sales by the first quarter of 2021 with demand surpassing technology. New sales figures for the Sony PlayStation 5 show that it has sold twice as much as Microsoft’s Xbox S and S series since launch.

Both Microsoft and Sony have had to limit sales of their latest consoles due to persistent component shortages. Both Sony and Microsoft’s new consoles are suffering from delivery bottlenecks and unpredictable availability. Since its launch in November, the Xbox X S and PlayStation 5 series have experienced significant stock problems, which persist due to ongoing semiconductor shortages.

Before we get bogged down in comparisons between companies, we should be aware that Sony’s PS5 sales are a big deal because of its internal expectations and sales reports. Last week, Sony’s finance reported that the console sold 4.5 million units, confirming that it is the most successful PlayStation of all time, making it the most successful home console of all time. Sony’s figures represent sales and retail shipments and claim to be armed with data focused on sales to consumers.

According to Amperes analysis, the PlayStation 5 console family will sell a total of 28.3 million consoles this quarter. The crown must go to Nintendo, which sold 58.6 million Switch consoles over the same period, more than twice as many as the PS5. The PS5 will have met or exceeded Sony’s high sales targets for the console, as well as the PlayStation brand’s all-time revenue for the last fiscal year.

By comparison, the Xbox X and X-S series are estimated to have sold 11 million and 14 million units, respectively. The PS5 mirrors the performance of the PS4, which sold 4.2 million units in the first few months after its November 2013 launch.

With a new generation of consoles comes renewed interest in the sales figures of the consoles for many people. According to GamesIndustry.biz and using GfK sales data, more than 900K consoles sold last month in the UK.

While the PlayStation 4 has beaten its previous-generation rival, the Xbox One, in terms of overall sales, the question is whether Sony will see a repeat with the PlayStation 5, or whether it will slip up and leave Microsoft’s Xbox brand in the lead. With Microsoft positioning the Xbox Series X this year with an emphasis on Game Pass Ultimate and impressive multigenerational compatibility, it could be seen as an attempt to lure gamers away from the PlayStation.