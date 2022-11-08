PlayStation 5 Slim Could Be Launching Next Year

A new rumor suggests a new PlayStation 5 Slim is expected to launch sometime in 2023. The latest rumors indicate that Sony is now working on a slimmer version of PlayStation 5, which may arrive at some point at the end of 2023. According to the reports, the company is working on a PlayStation 5 Slim, since we saw the named slim model along with the PlayStation 4, but this new slimmer model of the PlayStation 5 is going to arrive under a different name.

Japanese technology giant Sony has not confirmed it officially, but we may be seeing the lighter, slimmer model of PlayStation 5 sometime next year. There is been some reports that PlayStation 5 is getting an overhaul, with a new model expected to arrive around September 2023. According to sources with knowledge of Sonys plans, which shared details with Insider Gaming, the PlayStation 5 is getting an overhaul, with a new model expected to arrive in around September 2023.

While the exact launch timetable of the new one is not yet known, Sony is believed to have planned it for some time during Q3 (2023) (July-September). We are certain the PS5 slim or pro will be launched in late 2023 or early 2024. The report suggests The PlayStation 5 Slim will launch in the 3rd quarter of 2023, with manufacturing starting from Q2 2023.

The PlayStation 5 Slim console is then expected to be arriving by the third quarter of 2023, according to a website under review, which relies on sources not identified but which are clearly inside Sony. The PS5 Slim will not be labeled as a different model, since it would merely be replacing an existing PlayStation 5 release.

A slim model would have to be considerably smaller than the launch model in order to merit its name. The PS5 Slim is going to be coming with a new design that is going to greatly decrease its footprint, which will, in turn, make it lighter but it can take a performance hit. The slim has not been announced but is one of the products many PlayStation fans are expected to receive. Regarding a Pro, model reports say it will eventually be released in the new future, till then we can just speculate.

Sony has always released smaller, lighter overhauls to their home consoles from the original PlayStation through to the PS4, meaning a PS5 Slim is certainly a matter of when not if. Both the PS4 and PS3 had slim versions released within three years, and we would expect the Japanese tech giant to do the same for PlayStation 5.