Polish Airline Pleads to be Treated as Crime Victim in the 737 MAX Case to the U.S. Judge

According to recent reports, Polish Airlines has requested to be treated as a crime victim in the 737 Max case by the U.S. judge. This will make the airline entitled to a significant amount of compensation. Read the entire article to learn more about this news story.

About the request made to the U.S. Judge

According to various reports, the U.S. gave its ruling last week stating that the people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes will be declared crime victims. The court will decide later on as to what remedies have to be imposed. There have been a lot of arguments that have been put forward by LOT. The major complaint of LOT is that it believes that it should receive the same rights as the victims’ families. LOT also asked the court to require that the Justice deferred prosecution agreement with Boeing be reopened to “increase the amount that Boeing is required to pay its customers.”

The Boeing 737 MAX airline was grounded between 2019 and December 2020 because these airlines led to two fatal crashes that led to the death of approximately 346 people. The first crash took place in Indonesia and the second in Ethiopia.

