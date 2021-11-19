Pragmata Delayed To 2023

Capcom’s strange astronaut and the little girl starring Pragmata will now arrive in 2023. Pragmata was originally scheduled to be released in 2022, but today Capcom announced that the game has been postponed to 2023. A short video posted on the game’s official channel officially revealed the delay. Capcom has released a new video and news about this delay. The tweet contained delayed news from the Pragmata development team and a trailer for the apology.

“Our team is hard at work on the project, but to ensure you have an unforgettable adventure, we’ve decided to revisit the 2023 launch window”. The game was originally slated for release in 2022, but as you can see in the video above, it has now been pushed back to 2023 and the little girl development team is very sorry. Well, it looks like we’ll have to wait as rumors of a long wait for the game have been confirmed in 2023. It’s still a mystery, but at least we know the game is slated for release in 2023.

But even this statement looks strange because it already happened in January. We previously saw that Pragmata was pushed from the original 2022 release window to 2023 earlier this year when a delay was noticed at the Sony CES 2021 press conference. In January, a sizzling video from Sony indicated a 2023 release date for Pragmatics, so almost 11 months to confirm the delay, rather than immediately, could mean Capcom is hoping to meet a 2022 date. The trailer ended with a goal but Capcom has now pushed back until 2023, saying the game needs more time.

However, the first sign that the games were delayed actually surfaced in January during CES 2021. Gamers saw a mysterious cinematic trailer that promised a 2022 release date, but the wait got a little longer … longer. Since we don’t know anything about Pragmata, it’s hard to see why the game was delayed. The delay will likely leave some fans worried that Pragmata will disappear on the air as unreleased, missing from action exclusively for the PS5 Deep Down. Pragmata has been one of the game’s biggest mysteries since it was announced last year during one of Sony’s few PS5 reveal events. Pragmata is, of course, a mysterious and very dramatic new game that made itself felt during the Sony Future of Gaming live stream

Capcom recently tweeted that “to ensure this is an unforgettable adventure,” it has decided to move the Pragmatas launch window to 2023. While it’s a shame that Pragmata is delayed, it’s good to know that Capcom is working hard on it. Pragmata is a new IP address set by Capcom in the dystopia on the Earth and the Moon in the near future. Since its discovery, Capcom has kept Pragmata secret and has not disclosed details about the plot, design choices, and game style. As for Sony’s 2023 slate, we hope to get some major releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or possibly Wolverine.