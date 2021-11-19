Halo Infinite’s Campaign Won’t Feature Co-Op Until May 2022

If you’re looking forward to playing the Halo Infinite co-op campaign, you can get ready. In an interview with Eurogamer, 343 Industries creative head Joseph Staten confirmed that Halo Infinite will not receive a co-op campaign until Season 2 launches in May 2022, and Forge, in turn, should not be expected by the end of summer. Joseph Staten said the recent renewal of Halo Infinite Season 1 in May 2022 means that the co-op campaign and Forge mode have also been diverted from their original versions. In August, 343 Industries confirmed that Halo Infinite would not include a co-op campaign or Forge mode at launch, pushing them back to coincide with the game’s second season content release.

Instead, 343 expected the co-op campaign to be ready by the start of Season 2, while the Forge mode was expected to be ready by the start of Season 3. A season in Halo is usually around 3 months that puts us at a March release for the co-op and a June release for Forge. When 343 announced that the co-op campaign and Forge would not be included in the launch game, it became clear that the first would drop in Season 2 and the second in Season 3.

Staten told Eurogamer that 343 are still targeting the co-op campaign in season two, but since season two won't be out until May, the co-op campaign will also not be active until then. "We want to launch a co-op campaign that's stable, reliable, and has the characteristics players expect. One of the most popular features in Halo games is the co-op campaign, which is a favorite way of playing for many".

Although 343 Industries’ goal is to release a new season every three months, it appears that the content contained in these seasons may change based on current priorities. Nonetheless, Staten told Eurogamer that Forge’s collaborative activities and toolkits are “very big promises” and the team needs to “maintain success.”

While fans are enjoying the multiplayer Halo Infinities right now, and the main game with its campaign mode is on its way to release on December 8th, some key features will still be missing. The team seems to be working very hard on releasing the single-player and online multiplayer campaign, so other aspects of the game need to be shaded. The multiplayer mode seems to be successful so far, however, and judging by the first previews this week, the campaign looks very good. Forge will also launch later than the co-op campaign, with it slated for Season 3, roughly nine months after the game's official release date. The co-op campaign has been a staple of the Halo series since the very first game, while Forge has its own subset of avid fans. In Season 3, Forge Mode will be available, allowing players to customize various elements of the game.

Over the years, these two features have become an important part of the Halo experience, so there is no question that fans who feel sad to know they won’t be in the game at launch. While the December 8 release date will bring a full-fledged single-player mode, it won’t be playable with a friend. Infinite Halo will be released on December 8 for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC.