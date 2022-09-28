Premium Smartwatch deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is already live! We have many products ranging from fashion to electronics as well as gadgets which will be sold for a great discounted pricing.

As of now, the sale has entered its fourth day and there is two more days till when we will get to see this sale being live. For this sale, we will get to see many such products from smartphones to smart TVs also be sold at a discounted pricing. However, for this article, we will be covering details about premium smartwatch deals. Do checkout to know more:

Premium Smartwatch deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live already and we have a different set of smartwatches being sold for discounted pricing. The smartwatches ranging from budget to premium level smartwatches will be sold at a discounted pricing. Let’s have a look at the premium smartwatches sold for such a discount:

Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch for Rs. 5,999

If you are having a budget of below Rs. 6,000 then you can have a look at this new smartwatch by Amazfit. This premium smartwatch gets a major discount of up to 50% whereas the smartwatch with Rs. 12,999 pricing is now discounted to Rs. 5,999. Adding more to this, if you are using an SBI card you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1500.

This smartphone features a 3D curved bezel-less design on the front side and also there are several health-related features including an SPO2 sensor, Sleep Quality Monitor, and also a Health Assessment System embedded. The smartwatch currently comes with 11 different Sports modes.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch for Rs. 5,999

There is another smartwatch from Fire-Boltt which is the Fire-Boltt Invincible Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch where the smartwatch which is usually priced for Rs. 15,999 now gets a discount to Rs. 5,999 and again an additional discount of up to Rs. 1500 can be availed using an SBI Card.

This smartwatch is actually a featured rich smartwatch where we get to see a different set of features including a bigger 1.39-inch display on the front side with 100 different watch faces and also 150 different sports modes including Sleep Tracking is also there.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch for Rs. 4,999

We have a new smartwatch from Noise which is the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch is now being sold for a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 which was a great discounted compared to its actual pricing of Rs. 8,999.

In addition to this pricing, you will also get Rs. 300 extra discounts on SBU Cards as well. The smartwatch comes with a bigger 1.690-inch screen on the front side where you also get support for 100 different Sports modes. The smartwatch also features a 5ATM waterproof coating.