Best deals on Laptops during this Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon Prime Day is coming up in a week, and the e-commerce conglomerate has already announced a few deals and offers on popular items like smartwatches, laptops, and headphones its own popular products such as Fire TV Stick, among others. The company will host a Prime Day sale between July 26 to July 27. The special offer will only be available to Amazon Prime users.

As stated earlier, the Prime Day sale is only available to Amazon Prime customers. To actively participate, you must consider buying an Amazon Prime membership, which costs Rs. 999 in India with a quarterly plan available for Rs. 329. In addition to exclusive offers, Prime Membership enables you to services such as Amazon Prime Videos, Prime Music, Prime Reading, fast and free delivery, and much more. All transactions made with HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will receive a 10% discount right away. This discount also applies to EMI installments.

HP Pavilion gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM which can be user-upgradable to 16 GB, a 1TB hard drive with M.2 Slot for SSD, and Windows 10 pre-installed. The laptop is loaded with an AMD Ryzen 5-4600H processor with a 3.0 GHz base clock and a 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650 dedicated graphics card. The laptop currently costs Rs. 59,990 but will be available for Rs. 56,990 during the sale.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 houses a 360-degree hinge mechanism, allowing you to convert the notebook into a tent, workstation, or tablet. However, like its 14-inch Inspiron sibling, it has a clamshell design. The laptop sports a 14-inch FHD Touch Display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD. The notebook comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home Single Language along with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. The Dell Inspiron is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core/12-thread Mobile Processor with Radeon Graphics with Active Pen support. The laptop currently costs Rs. 66,390 but will be available for Rs. 65,890 during the sale.

The Acer Aspire 3 A315-58 is powered by an Intel Core i5 11th Gen-1135G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe Graphic. Talking about the memory and storage the notebook includes a 1 TB HDD for storage and 8 GB DDR4 (2 x 4 GB) RAM. The laptop has a 15.6 inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display and weighs around 1.7 Kg making it a powerful yet Thin and Light machine. The notebook comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home along with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. The laptop currently costs Rs. 49,990 but will be available for Rs. 46,990 during the Prime Day sale.

Another powerful gaming laptop on the list. The Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and has a 15.60-inch full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with an Intel Core i7 -11370H 11th Gen processor with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. For memory and storage, the laptop comprises 16GB of DDR4 RAM which is user upgradeable up to 24GB with 1TB SSD and additional M.2 Slot. You will also get One month Xbox Game Pass subscription for free when purchasing this gaming beast. This laptop is currently priced at Rs. 1,07,990 but will be sold at Rs. 102,990 during the sale.