PS Plus January 2022 free PS4 and PS5 games

PlayStation currently provides players with at least one PS5 game and two PS4 games every month, using PS Plus. The free PlayStation Plus games for January 2022 will be revealed at the end of the year, and Sony will be ending this year on a blast. The PS Plus free game has been confirmed for December 2021 and will be available from December 7, 2021, to January 5, 2022.

With the year starting off pretty quietly in terms of releases, it’s likely that Sony will ditch its previous catalog for months of free play on PS5 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, at the time of publication, Sony did not reveal what free PS Plus PS4 and PS5 games players can expect for the first month of the new year.

If you plan to join PS Plus, it is also worth noting that Sony has added cloud storage for storing PS4 and PS5 game files. Although the “Mystery of Thieves” series will be launched in late January, some fans believe that the PS4 version of “Lost Legacy” will still be added to PS Plus. November’s PlayStation Plus games included Mortal Shell and LEGO DC Super-Villains for PlayStation 4, Godfall Challenger Edition for PS4 and PS5, and three additional PSVR games that will be released till January 3.

PlayStation 5 users will also get access to 20 classic PS4 games, which they can play with backward compatibility on their new consoles using the PlayStation Plus library. Rebellion is currently developing a new game called Sniper, so this remake may be launched on the PS Plus list in January 2022. Looking at this month’s games, we’ll see PS Plus games for January 2022 released on January 6, 2022. There are currently no new game releases scheduled for January 6th, so we have no plans to receive PS Plus Day.

PlayStation Plus gives you access to free online multiplayer games, 100GB of cloud storage space, and discounts on the PlayStation Store. Unless things change, 2022 will continue the trend with the release of a new PS5 game as well as two PS4 games for subscribers. A selection of free PS5 and PS4 games are offered every month. Reddit users have selected the games they think will join the PS Plus service within a year in the discussion thread for future PS Plus games in 2022.

You can also find any PlayStation Plus games you previously purchased there, even if you have deleted them from the console. Uncharted Lost Legacy is one of the first names mentioned in the PS Plus prediction tree, although it is the only game in the series that cannot be used on the service.

As for IO Interactive, Hitman 2’s sales may plummet after Hitman 3’s release, which means that now is the best time to cash PlayStation Plus checks and spark hype and interest in Hitman 3. Big confirmed releases of 2022 are the Last Of Us 2 and God Of War, although their availability on PS Plus is not sure.

In the past few months, PlayStation Plus has provided subscribers with two free PS4 games and one free PS5 game. Due to backward compatibility, the PlayStation Plus series contains 20 classic PS4 games that can be downloaded and played on PS5. This is all we know about the PlayStation Plus free games in January 2022, but we will update them when we get more information.