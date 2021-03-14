PUBG Mobile India Comeback Updates

According to the creators, Krafton Inc is in talks with the Indian government and is awaiting approval for the relaunch of PUBG Mobile India. Sportskeeda quoted a representative of Krafton Communications as saying the company is awaiting a decision from the Indian government. There were high-flying rumors that PUBG’s mobile India edition had been canceled.

In response, the Indian government said: “There has been no formal dialogue between PUBG and Krafton with any ministry. There was no formal initiation of the process. The speculation that they are trying to get a meeting with the government is not true.

Do not forget that at some point we got introduced to the FAU-G game, which made several headlines. The rivalry between these two experiences offered to users will determine the fate of mobile gambling in the country.

India is the largest market for PUBG Mobile, and if the game never makes a comeback, it would be a major blow to the company. PUBG’s mobile rival FAU G was released to much fanfare yesterday but received mixed reviews from players. The game has a single-player campaign mode, but unlike the launch of the mobile game, players are more interested in Battle Royale mode

The same tipster also shared a report from a Korean publication in January claiming that the development of PUBG 2 for PC and console (PUBG Mobile 2) had been confirmed. The game will be a continuation of the original game, the tipper claimed.

The company said it would maximize data security for its players and comply with local regulations. The company has reportedly developed bespoke in-game content for Indian players. Content could include clothing for new characters, virtual simulations and training site settings, green hit effects, and red ones.

The mobile games industry will grow in India, regardless of whether PUBG Mobile India generates a return or not. His ban has given several global and Indian developers an opportunity to regain a foothold on the mobile platform. The comeback of the PUBGs has triggered a new wave of interest and ushered in a new era for the industry in India.

The Internet was flooded with reports of the comeback of PUBG Mobile India. There has been a lot of speculation and it has caused a lot of anxiety among the fans. There are two views: one is that the company will make a comeback, and the other is that it will be a difficult path for the makers of the game to restart the game in India as far as India is concerned.

‘I can’t say anything about the timing, we don’t know. But I can tell you that the Indian market is very close to our hearts and I have made some friends in the Indian gaming industry. We’re working hard on it, “he said.

According to the report, Krafton Inc has added additional employees in India to the team. The team includes Akash Jumde, who has been appointed visual content designer, Piyush Agarwal as a finance manager, Arpita Priyadarshini as a senior community manager, and Karan Pathak as newly appointed senior esports manager.

So what are your thoughts about PUBG’s India comeback?. Let us know in the comment section below.