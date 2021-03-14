Nintendo Switch With A Larger OLED Display Under Works



Nintendo will launch a new model of the Nintendo Switch later this year with a larger Samsung OLED display that can display ultra-high resolution graphics in dock mode. The advertisement will be sent to the fitters in July. By comparison, the current Nintendo Switch model has a 6.2-inch screen with a 720p resolution. The new display will look like this when you expand the current Switch screen and replace most of the device’s black bezels.

Nintendo could opt for a rigid OLED panel because it is a cheaper alternative to the OLED displays used in high-end smartphones. The oversupply of rigid OLED displays would make the screen cheaper, giving Nintendo a more competitive price for the new Switch model.

DSCC was able to confirm that Nintendo has ordered a 6.99-inch display From Samsung with a resolution of 1280 x 720. Nintendo fans who want to upgrade their Nintendo Switch devices from 6.2 inches to 6.9 inches can expect the handheld to have a larger display from 6.2 inches to 6.9 inches with better battery life when it launches in September at the earliest.

The current Nintendo Switch reaches a brightness of 318 Nits. This is good for indoor games, but far from being suitable for outdoor games, which is close to the 1,000% recommendation. Samsung’s OLED panels offer more brightness than Nintendo’s. But it’s not as good as the brightness OLED provides.



Nevertheless, the headline feature of the new console could be a real step up from what is currently on offer. Sources told Bloomberg that the new Nintendo Switch will have an OLED display. Among the details is that its screen should be larger than the existing switch, OLED to boot, and a possible release date for its capabilities. We’ve gathered all the rumors so far.

Both the former and the latter have expressed frustration that there is a huge difference in image quality between portable screens the size of a large screen TV. It is likely that Nintendo will adopt the more efficient way of rendering games in HD so that they can be more upscale and output to a 4K TV.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Nintendo plans to unveil a possible new model of the Nintendo Switch later this year. The report does not give details of what the new model will look like. The company hopes a larger Samsung OLED display will boost demand during the holiday season.

Fast forward to today, and it appears that Samsung is preparing its production facilities to produce what is rumored to be a new OLED display for the new Switch model. According to Bloomberg sources, Samsung began mass production of the new display in June of this year, with the intention of putting it on the assembly line by July. The company is reportedly targeting a million units a month.

According to the Bloomberg report, fans can expect the device to deliver 4K performance when docked. For users with a 4K OLED TV, the couch-to-go experience will be comparable thanks to the new display.

Nintendo has had huge success with its Switch console so far in 2019, which has been reinforced with the Switch Lite. Now Nintendo appears to be getting even bigger and is ready to update the version of the Switch with a larger display, Bloomberg reports.