Pubg Mobile India Has Been Given Green Signal By The Government

Pubg Mobile has recently got the green light from the Indian telecommunication industry to start its operation in the country.

Sources say the Indian government has given the go-ahead for PUBG Mobile’s comeback. The exact release date is still months away and has not been fixed, but the company is definitely coming back. TSM and Ghatak made the same kind of claims about the company. However, the government has made no official comment on such claims.

The company says it will maximize the data security of its players and comply with local regulations. According to reports, PUBG Mobile has developed customized game content for Indian players. These include clothing for new characters, virtual simulations, training site settings, green hit effects, and red ones.

The government response to RTI showed that PUBB Mobile will launch in India in the near future. The claim was drastically reduced by the Indian government, which said permission had been granted to introduce the mobile game in the country.

Krafton is hoping for a comeback of PUBGs in India and is working towards the release of the Indian version of the game. A few days ago, the company announced that a release of PUBG Mobile India was underway and was in the offing. Kraft’s head of corporate development Sean Hyunil said at a recent event that the game was working hard on a comeback.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in early September after the government cracked down on investment by Chinese companies in the country. India is the country where the biggest players are based. Various sources suggest that there are over 30 million active players, and PUBG has been banned there.

The Ministry of Electronics Information and Technology (Meity) banned PUBG and other Chinese apps in the country in September. It argued that the PUBg engaged in activities that were detrimental to the sovereignty, integrity, defence and security of India.

It is important to note that no official announcement has been made about the availability of PUBG Mobile in India. What I can tell you is that the company is looking after the Indian market and I have learned that you know that I have friends in the Indian gaming industry. But I can’t say anything about the timing because we don’t know.

How soon can we see the Indian Pubg Mobile only the time can tell.