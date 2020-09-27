Pubg Mobile might not come back to India: Here’s why?

Pubg Mobile was arguably the most popular smartphone game in India before it got banned by the Indian Government. The ban resulted in a loss of billions of dollars for Tencent and the company. But, rumors suggested that the Korean Game is planning to take away Tencent’s publishing rights in India. So, they might in turn replace it with an Indian company, probably Jio.

Is Pubg Mobile coming back to India?

As the general public, we speculated a lot on the return of the game. We all presumed that if Pubg cut ties with the Chinese company Tencent than it might come back to India. Even the rumors of Reliance Jio riding the Pubg wagon in India were very promising. But, now a Senior Government employee confirmed that Pubg Mobile is not coming back to India.

The reason sited behind this was the violent nature of the game. Considering the numerous complaints from parents regarding the game and several reports about children harming themselves might be considered the reason for this. If you follow the news, you might remember the news about people dying from playing the game too long or spending lakhs of their parents’ money on the game.

This news comes as a major setback for all those waiting for the game to come back to India after the recent statement by a Pubg official. The official said, “We had initial talks with Jio Platforms to seek cooperation opportunities, but nothing has been decided yet”. So, maybe it’s a permanent ban of the game in India.

What does this mean for Pubg and its users?

The news about the government’s permanent ban from the government is bad news for the company and its users. According to reports, Pubg had over 175 million downloads in India, and that’s about 25% of the total downloads worldwide.

If the company loses out on the Indian market, they will lose to capitalize on the fact that the online gaming industry is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 11,900 crores by 2023. And for its players, it means they will lose out on the chance to go to e-sports only by playing on their phone.

What are your thoughts on pubg mobile getting permanently banned in India? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content interesting, do like and share it with your friends.

