Startup skyroot Aerospace shows India’s first privately developed Cryogenic engine

Startup skyroot Aerospace unveiled India’s first privately developed Cryogenic engine. They named the engine after Professor Satish Dhawan as the Dhawan-I. The engine is going to power the upper stage of the Vikram-II. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how fast the development process is complete.

Details about the cryogenic engine

The development of a cryogenic engine is very complicated due to the extreme complexity with which it’s built. The engine’s fuel is maintained at a temperature of -150 degrees celsius and is used for propulsion in space.

According to the startup, the newly developed cryogenic engine will comprise Liquid Natural Gas as fuel and oxidized using Liquid Oxygen. They also said, “This engine is India’s first fully Cryogenic engine running on futuristic fuel LNG.” The LNG used in the fuel comprises over 90% methane gas. So, it will be extremely clean and efficient.

Pawan Kumar Chandana, CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, said they have successfully tested the fuel flow and structural integrity of the engine. And now, they are building a dedicated facility for further testing.

Working and capacity of the rocket

The working of the engine is very interesting. The fuel acts as a very effective coolant and passes around tubes and channels around the combustion chamber. And on being heated, it is then directed to the main combustion chamber or special gas generator.

According to some reports, after the upper state engine tests, the company is now manufacturing the initial engines. If they can do everything perfectly, they will be able to launch Vikram-I by 2021.

Speaking about the capacity, the Vikran-I will support 225 kg to 500 Km SSPO and 315 kg in 45 degrees inclination to LEO. In Vikram-II and Vikram-III, the capacities (410kg, 520kg), (580kg,720kg) respectively for SSPO and LEO. Vikram-I is going to have a low capacity. So, it won’t be using the cryogenic engine.

