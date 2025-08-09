In an era where job postings often come with long lists of degree requirements and years of experience, Puch AI has taken a refreshing detour. CEO and co-founder Siddharth Bhatia has announced two remote internship openings—AI Engineering Intern and Growth Magician—with a staggering monthly stipend of ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh. But the real twist? You don’t need a degree. You don’t even need to have finished school.

This move is not just a hiring decision; it’s a statement that skill, creativity, and initiative matter more than academic paperwork. And it’s got the startup ecosystem talking.

No Degree, No Problem

Puch AI’s hiring philosophy is clear: talent is not bound by formal education. Whether you’re a college graduate, a dropout, a self-taught coder, or even in the 10th grade, you have a shot.

Bhatia put it bluntly: “We hired a high schooler last month.”

It’s a bold stance that challenges the deeply ingrained belief that credentials are the primary indicator of ability. In a world where online courses, open-source projects, and self-learning platforms have democratized access to skills, Puch AI’s approach feels like a natural evolution.

How to Apply? Forget the Resume

Most internships make you jump through hoops—polished CVs, custom cover letters, and endless forms. Puch AI is doing the opposite.

The application process is almost startlingly simple. To apply, you just need to find Siddharth Bhatia’s post about the internships on X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn and leave a comment explaining two things:

Why they should pick you. What excites you about Puch AI.

That’s it. No DMs, no formalities, no gatekeeping. Just a public comment where your personality and enthusiasm can shine. This not only makes the process more accessible but also levels the playing field for those who might not have the perfect resume but do have the skills and drive.

The iPhone Referral Twist

If the simple application process wasn’t enough to get people buzzing, Puch AI has added an element of fun—and competition—into the mix: the referral contest.

Here’s the deal: if you know someone who’d be a great fit, tag them in the comments of Bhatia’s post. If they get hired, you win an iPhone.

It’s a clever move for two reasons. First, it turns the hiring process into a community-driven hunt for talent, vastly expanding the pool of applicants. Second, it creates organic engagement around the opportunity, giving it more reach without relying solely on traditional job boards.

Performance Over Paper

This internship isn’t just about the stipend—it’s about potential. Bhatia has hinted that top-performing interns could be offered pre-placement offers (PPOs). That means the right candidate could walk away not only with a hefty paycheck but also with a full-time role at one of the most exciting AI startups in the country.

By prioritizing results over resumes, Puch AI is sending a clear message: your worth is measured by what you can do, not the paper you can show.

Why It Matters

The implications of Puch AI’s approach go far beyond one internship posting. It signals a shift in startup hiring culture—one that embraces non-traditional candidates, values accessibility, and breaks down geographic and economic barriers.

Because the roles are fully remote, talented individuals from any corner of India—whether in a metro city or a small town—can apply without worrying about relocation or commuting costs. The lack of academic prerequisites means career changers, self-learners, and even students still in school can compete on equal footing.

It’s also a subtle but powerful rebuke to the corporate obsession with pedigree. In an industry where innovation moves faster than curriculums, the ability to learn, adapt, and create is often more important than the name on your diploma.

A Sign of Changing Times

This kind of hiring is becoming more common globally. As companies realize that degrees don’t always reflect ability, performance-based recruitment is gaining ground. It’s especially suited to the digital-first economy, where demonstrable skills, creative problem-solving, and initiative can often be assessed through real work rather than academic transcripts.

Puch AI’s experiment might inspire more startups to try unconventional hiring strategies—ones that are transparent, fun, and skill-centric.