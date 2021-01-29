Qin1 is a Noida-based education technology start-up that has recently announced to have raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Mumbai-based integrated incubator, Venture Catalysts in its latest Pre-Series A funding round.

The edtech start-up provides extracurricular knowledge and holistic learning experiences to children between the age group of 5 to 14 years. The platform provides one-to-one personalised live classes across multiple subjects.

According to reports, the company’s Pre-Series A funding round also saw participation from other institutional investors including private equity firm, JCurve Investment and Singapore-based LetsVenture.

Founded back in 2019 by Aarti Gupta and Ishan Gupta, Qin1 is an education technology platform that enables children to learn and develop skills in extracurricular activities. The start-up is majorly focussed on India’s Tier-II market segment which includes children coming from middle-class or rural backgrounds who are financially weak to afford quality education.

This Tier-II market in India is relatively untapped as mentioned by the company, following which the Qin1 aims to become the market leader in providing quality education with low-cost solutions to these children. The start-up provides extracurricular learnings along with educational skills to children across subjects including English, Mathematics, Coding among many others.

The star-up claims to create a personalised learning experience for each student with one-on-one live classes and pre-recording educational content. The combination works to serve the children with the best possible flexible learning experience.

With the disruption in the Indian education system caused by the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic, the graph has gone significantly downhill in terms of children’s education. Schools, colleges and all educational institutions have been shut from many months now and students are solely dependent on online education and services provided by education technology start-ups such as Qin1, Byju’s, Unacademy and many more.

COVID-19 has enabled the rise of education technology in India with the sudden boost to the segment, India has been accelerating at a rapid pace. Ishan Gupta, Co-founder or Qin1 says that consumer is still relatively untouched by the development and transformation it can deliver. He further added that this current funding is a boost of confidence to the company which motivates them to raise the bar even higher by developing more prominent edtech solutions.

As mentioned in a report by CXO Outlook, Qin1 is currently present in over 50 Indian cities benefitting the Tier-II, rural and semi-urban learners with its low-cost education technology solutions. The company mentioned in a statement that it aims to further expand its roots across more pin codes in India and overseas to Southeast Asia and African regions.