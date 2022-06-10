SaaS start-up Lummo Fires 50-60 Employees

Lummo, a start-up using software as a service (Saas), recently came out to announce that they had to down size their Bangalore office and had to let go of around 50-60 of their work force.

The firing took place on the early hours on the 7th of June right after around 120 employees were let go off in the office situated in Jakarta, Indonesia. The company’s head office is based in Indonesia with their head office being the one in the capital city of Jakarta.

According to sources close to the company, the main departments that had to bear the brunt of the down sizing were of the engineering and product roles departments.

The company’s work force strength was around 500 including both Jakarta and Bangalore offices and out of the 500, the company has let go of around 150 – 180 employees.

An employee who was let go by the company said that the new came out of the blue for them and their co-workers. The people who were let go from the Indian branch were not informed at all about this and came to know that they were being let go by a blast email which is very unfair on everyone. They went to say that the people who were let go in the Jakarta office had a meeting which everyone attended and then they received the emails so that they had some sort of preparation for when they eventually lost their job. But there was nothing of the sort for the people working in the Bangalore office and it was all so sudden.

However, Lummo has come out to say that the sources stating the down sizing are not true and that the company only let go of 3 of their employees. In the statement which they released recently, the said that the only thing that was scaled down has been the contracts that have been forged with IT service companies which are not part of the Lummo family and they simply work alongside each other.

However, according to sources close to the company, the company has been recently been struggling with the issue of many top brass employees leaving the company although none of the specifics were shared.

An employee who faced the boot said that they were not given any specific reason as to why they were being let go and the broad reasons gave did not justify their decisions.