Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to feature video streaming capabilities

Unlike a PC CPU, a smartphone SoC must do a variety of tasks, including the capacity to take and analyze up to 8K films as well as edit them while on the move. Although not all chips are created equal, several manufacturers offer some of the most popular features or capabilities on their SoCs.

Given the popularity and pace of adoption of these features, manufacturers tend to include them in their next-generation goods, and here is one example. The AV1 codec, which is used by services like that as Netflix and YouTube, is presently not supported by Qualcomm & Apple CPUs.

Exynos is presently the only major chip vendor that has released processors with AV1 hardware codec compatibility in the previous two years, including the recently released Exynos 2200. It’s worth noting that companies like MediaTek and Broadcom have also released a slew of processors that support the AV1 codec. According to a fresh leak, the forthcoming Snapdragon flagship CPU, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will support the AV1 codec.

The Snapdragon Gen 2 might have the model number SM8550, implying that it is the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is internally known as the SM8450. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will have a slew of new features and capabilities, in addition to compatibility for the new AV1 codec.

The Benefits of the AV1 Codec

The AV1 codec has a significant benefit in that it processes and broadcasts videos significantly more efficiently. As a result, phones that utilize the AV1 codec to stream videos will have a longer video playback duration than phones that use alternative codecs.

It should be noted that the AV1 codec is created by the Alliance for Open Media, which is a collaboration comprised of companies such as Microsoft, AMD, ARM, and others.

The AV1 codec was unveiled in 2018 and is expected to become ubiquitous by 2023 as more manufacturers develop processors that can natively handle the AV1 codec, which will likely replace AVC/H.264.

YouTube and Netflix are the two major sites that now provide video streaming using the AV1 codec. According to protocol, platforms like as HBO Max are presently examining the codec and may integrate it in the near future.

