Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 rumored to feature powerful 3.09GHz Cortex X2 core

Although Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC was only released a month ago, speculation regarding the company’s next flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 898, has already begun. It’s worth mentioning that the Snapdragon 898 was believed to be known as the Snapdragon 895 at one point.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 – Rumors and Leaks

Ice Universe used Weibo (through Mydrivers) to reveal the Snapdragon 898 chipset’s essential specs. The new X2 core in the Snapdragon 898 chipset will be clocked at 3.09GHz, according to the source. To put it in context, the Snapdragon 888+’s Corex X1 core runs at 2.995GHz. The new X2 core is 16 percent quicker than the X1 core, according to an Arm statement from May.

The chipset is expected to have a single Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, two high-frequency Cortex-A510 cores, and two low-frequency Cortex-A510 cores, according to leaks and speculations thus far. On Geekbench, the chipset is said to have achieved 1250 points in single-core and 4000 points in multi-core. This is a significant increase over the current-generation flagship Snapdragon 888’s score, although it is unlikely to outperform Apple’s next chipset.

If the Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 is, in fact, the Snapdragon 898, there have already been a slew of specifications released for this particular processor. The 8-core CPU reportedly has an Adreno 730 GPU for graphics. Qualcomm is also anticipated to use a CPU cluster that differs from the Snapdragon 888’s. Instead of a 1+3+4 CPU cluster, the Snapdragon 898 will sport a 1+3+2+2 CPU cluster, according to a recent leak.

The Snapdragon 898 processor is expected to be manufactured using Samsung’s 4nm technology. However, it’s possible that Qualcomm may switch to TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing by the second half of next year, most likely with the chipset’+’ version.

Based on Qualcomm’s history of releasing flagship chipsets, we predict the Snapdragon 898 will be released in December of this year. Regardless matter what Qualcomm calls the chipset, it will power the majority of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, and other flagship phones in the first half of 2022.

This new chipset is designed for luxury smartphones, rather than the sub-premium phones that we’ve seen with the Dimensity series. However, it remains to be seen whether MediaTek’s market reputation has improved enough for it to compete in that market.

Wrapping Up:

It’s worth mentioning that SoC fans expecting simply the peak performance core to receive an ARM update will be disappointed. While the Kryo 780 Super is claimed to be the highest-performance core, the normal Kryo 780 would still use the ARM Cortex A710.

The efficiency cores, which are also part of the Kryo 780 series, would be based on the ARM Cortex A510 processor. The new cores are also intriguing since they are all based on the 64-bit ARM v9 core architecture. The new Snapdragon 898 is likely to be a formidable beast since Geekbench results show a single-core score of approximately 1,250 and a multi-core score of over 4,000.

Also Read: