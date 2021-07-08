Qualcomm & Asus partners to develop a $1,499 smartphone for “Snapdragon Insiders”

You have noticed the leaks of a smartphone branded by Snapdragon last month if you maintain a close eye on the smartphone sector. Well, with the wait ends, American chipmaker Qualcomm is today launching his first-ever smartphone. This gadget, known as the “Smartphone for Snapdragon insiders,” allows consumers to explore the latest innovations in the Qualcomm industry.

Specification & features for Snapdragon Insider smartphone

Asus manufactured a 6,78-inch Full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED with Delta E<1, up to 1200 nits high brightness display and HDR10/ HDR10+ certification, the first smartphone of the Snapdragon brand.

Smartphone It also offers a 111.23% DCI-P3 color range and excellent protection for Gorilla Glass Victus. There is also a 24MP camera in the minimum top lingerie.

The hood is driven by a Snapdragon 888 and not by the Snapdragon 888 Plus version that was just announced. The explanation to many why Asus did not use the Plus variable is straightforward, though. This may appear like a puzzling move to many.

Before the introduction of the Snapdragon 888+, the development of this gadget commenced, allowing enthusiasts to settle for the less powerful processor. The chipset is linked to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1.

When we look at the back, here you have a lot to take in. First, it’s a light-up, white fireball Snapdragon logo (no it’s not RGB). You may then observe the Qualcomm Sonic 3D Sensor Gen 2 physical fingerprint scanner.

Finally, there is an 8MP telephoto lens on the rear with 3 optical zooms and a 64MP main camera. The lens is ultra-wide, 12MP. In addition, this Snapdragon branded phone also contains a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 compatibility. A 65W power adaptor is available in this case.

Qualcomm has packed a premium set of Master & Dynamic TWS earphones with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). It is driven by a Bluetooth audio chipset from the Qualcomm QCC5141, provides 24-bit audio quality, low latency, noise and echo, and more. These earphones allow you to enjoy Snapdragon Sound on your smartphone for the first time.

Contents Inside Snapdragon Insiders Smartphone Box

Master & Dynamic MW08SI ANC TWS Earbuds

65W Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 Power Adapter

USB-C to USB-C braided charging cable

Custom Rubber Bumper case

With this product introduction, Qualcomm wants to provide people the opportunity to experience all of their cutting-edge technology. The Snapdragon smartphone is not only available, you also receive a quick-charge adaptor, TWS earbuds, the newest Qualcomm chip, and audio technology, and more. Besides the smartphone, everything in the Snapdragon Insiders package is included:

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders

Now many of you may have the first question – why does Qualcomm launch a smartphone? Well, in a closing briefing, management disclosed that since its launch in March of this year, an impressive 1.6 million people had been involved in the Snapdragon Insider program.

These individuals, such as Windows Insiders, provide input on the products of the firm to improve user experience. Qualcomm introduced today the “Smartphone for snapdragon insiders” to thank its devoted following.

The Snapdragon Insiders are offered with a smartphone that was created and built by Asus. It will concentrate on Qualcomm’s core capabilities, including Elite Gaming, Snapdragon Sound, 5G, and more. Asus will also manage distribution and distribution via its own channels of this smartphone.

Furthermore, would Qualcomm compete with prominent OEMs like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Asus, if you ask? Well, this is not the aim of the chip creator because he just seeks to meet the enthusiastic crowd. Let’s take a closer look at the essential smartphone characteristics and characteristics for snapdragon insiders.

Smartphone for Snapdragon Insider – Pricing and availability

With the Qualcomm and Asus in the package more than just a smartphone, you must pay a fee to receive this exclusive offer for insiders from Snapdragon. Snapdragon Insiders smartphone in the United States at a cost of $1,499 and is to be sold in August 2021.

In Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Korea, and Germany, it will be available in other markets soon except in the United States.

